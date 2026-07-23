Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour concert film set for worldwide theatrical release

Concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris is to be screened in 150 cinemas throughout the UK as part of a worldwide theatrical release.

Captured with a 60-camera setup, the production was filmed across two sold-out nights at Accor Arena in Paris, France, during Perry's Lifetimes Tour in November 2025 and premiered last month at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

Trafalgar Releasing has announced the film will launch in cinemas and IMAX globally across 70 countries, with screenings to take place from Wednesday, September 2. Tickets go on sale from July 30.

“Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour was larger than life and this film captures every ounce of the concert – reimagined to feel as if you’re at a tour stop," said Kymberli Frueh, EVP of content acquisitions and programming, Trafalgar Releasing. "This cinema release gives new and returning KatyCats – a chance to experience the moment, the way it was meant to be seen – with other fans, on the biggest screen possible.”

More than a million fans experienced this tour live, and now millions more will have the opportunity to see it like never before on the big screen Daniel E. Catullo III, 10 Lives Studios

The 132-minute feature, which includes exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content, is directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by 10 Lives Studios’ Daniel E. Catullo III.

“We’re thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to KatyCats around the world,” said Catullo. “More than a million fans experienced this tour live, and now millions more will have the opportunity to see it like never before on the big screen. The world premiere at the Tribeca Festival was electrifying, with Katy, her dancers, musicians, and fans singing and dancing together throughout the screening.

"The response to the film has been extraordinary, and we’re excited to share this unforgettable concert experience with audiences everywhere. It’s Katy’s love letter to her fans.”

The 91-date Lifetimes Tour – which included six historic performances in China – sold a total of 1,058,950 tickets, generating $134,158,672 in gross ticket sales. Spanning 23 countries and five continents, it opened in Mexico City in April 2025 and wrapped up almost eight months later in Abu Dhabi in support of her seventh studio album 143.

The outing also supported charitable causes: Perry partnered with the Music Venue Trust on the tour's UK leg, raising £81,918. She also donated $264,814 to the Firework Foundation in the US.

The singer, who played arenas in Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham and London, pledged to domnate £1 from every ticket sold to Music Venue Trust to go directly into initiatives to support the UK grassroots music community. Her first UK show was at Water Rats in Central London, while she has also played the nearby Scala.