Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia acquires Sound Pollution Songs' rock catalogue

Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia has acquired the rights to Sound Pollution Songs' catalogue of approximately 5,000 works.

The deal represents one of the largest recent catalogue sales for a Swedish indie publisher.

Sound Pollution Songs is a Swedish music publisher with a focus on hard rock, punk and metal, which administers music rights and catalogues for independent artists and record labels.

The Sound Pollution Songs catalogue includes works performed by artists such as Bonafide, Elaine, Foredoom, Srexoria, Sabaton, Twilight Force and Wormwood, among others.

Additionally, Sony Music Publishing and Sound Pollution Songs have entered into a long-term administration agreement covering future works.

Sound Pollution stands for something unique in the Swedish music industry, it is a great honour to build on what they have created Johnny Tennander

“Sony Music Publishing has been an important part of building our rights catalogue for a long time,” said Johan Hargeby, managing director, Sound Pollution. “This is a natural next step. For our artists and authors, this means greater resources and better conditions going forward. Within our genre, artist and author are often the same person, and we continue to collaborate with most of them. This deal gives us the financial capacity to make new investments and develop the business further.”

Johnny Tennander, managing director, Scandinavia and SVP International, Sony Music Publishing, said: “We have worked closely with Johan, Calle and Johan and the team at Sound Pollution for many years now, and as Johan says, this feels like a natural step for both parties. Sound Pollution has a very nice history and stands for something unique in the Swedish music industry, so this is something that we are very proud of, and it is a great honour to build on what they have created.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Calle von Schewen (SPS), Johnny Tennander (SMP), Johan Hargeby (SPS), Johan Haller (SPS), Johan Lundblad (SMP)