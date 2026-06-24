BPI to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2026

Music Week is delighted to announce that the BPI is returning to sponsor the DE&I Initiative Of The Year category at the Music Week Women In Music Awards.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open now here.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from trailblazing executives to inspirational artists.

ESEA Music won the DE&I Initiative category in 2025.

“The BPI is proud to be returning to sponsor the DE&I Initiative Of The Year at the 2026 Women in Music Awards,” said Hailey Willington, BPI head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “In addition to being an important annual opportunity to celebrate the groundbreaking contributions of women across the music community, the DE&I Initiative Of The Year category also provides a moment to recognise organisations that are leading in championing inclusion in music across the wide range of dimensions of diversity. Celebrating these accomplishments allows the platforming of progressive change, and us all to connect and learn from one another as we work to create a truly equitable industry.”

The DE&I Initiative Of The Year category provides a moment to recognise organisations that are leading in championing inclusion in music across the wide range of dimensions of diversity Hailey Willington

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we celebrated 11 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance.

Winners included FKA Twigs being presented with the Inspirational Artist award by Skunk Anansie’s Skin (also a previous winner), Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, being presented with the Rising Star award by PinkPantheress, and Isabel Garvey, Warner Music’s outgoing COO at the time, presented with the Outstanding Contribution award by her friend and former EMI exec Baroness Hazarika. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com



For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com