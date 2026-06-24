Outernet Live rebrand for central London music venue

Outernet London has rebranded its music and live events venue as Outernet Live.

Formerly known as HERE, Outernet Live was the biggest venue to be built in central London since the 1940s. It has recently been joined in the capital by the new British Airways ARC within the Olympia complex.

Outernet Live sits beneath the wider immersive media and entertainment district Outernet London, where visitors can experience some of the largest and most advanced screens in the world.

The 2,000-capacity venue features a state-of-the-art sound system.

The rebrand is part of a new strategic and programming direction for the venue. This will include more closely aligning Outernet Live and the wider Outernet district giving artists and brands creative and commercial opportunities across Outernet spaces and screens. The launch will also see the introduction of exclusive premium offerings in the venue.

Ticketmaster will take over all ticketing operations for Outernet Live in the coming weeks.

“The partnership will provide a seamless digital ticketing experience for fans while giving the venue access to powerful marketing, audience engagement and event management tools,” said a statement. “As part of the agreement, Outernet Live will benefit from Ticketmaster’s flexible technology and expertise in helping venues grow audiences, drive discoverability and deliver at scale.”

The iconic Denmark Street is part of the Outernet district. Yungblud has his HQ and store on the street, music shops Rough Trade and Roland instruments have opened in recent years and the existing music shops have been preserved.

We want artists and their fans to have the very best time at Outernet Live and this really is a rebirth of our music venue Philip O’Ferrall

Artists set to play Outernet Live this year include Primal Scream, Young Miko and Arcane Roots. Outernet’s screen spaces have hosted special music moments including a secret performance by Ed Sheeran and immersive events for Oasis, Rod Stewart, Madonna, Louis Tomlinson and Pearl Jam.

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO of Outernet, said: “We are developing a whole new programming strategy for Outernet Live with our in-house programming team and Legends Global and we will supercharge the line up. Having Ticketmaster on board is fantastic and we are very glad to be working with them.

“You’ll be seeing more underplays and special shows like Primal Scream and an increased use of our screens to support artists to do amazing things when they perform. We want artists and their fans to have the very best time at Outernet Live and this really is a rebirth of our music venue.”

Sarah Slater, managing director, Ticketmaster UK, said: “London’s cultural scene continues to grow and evolve, with venues like Outernet Live helping to redefine what fans can expect from live entertainment. We’re excited to be partnering with the team at this important moment in the venue’s journey. Ticketmaster is perfectly placed to help Outernet Live grow its audience, deepen fan engagement and deliver a seamless experience.”