Jamal Edwards' legacy to be honoured at SBTV 20th anniversary show at The O2

A special event marking the 20th anniversary of SBTV and honouring its founder, the late Jamal Edwards, is to be held at The O2.

Scheduled for the London venue on November 11, SBTV 20 will feature performances from artists and MCs from the channel’s past.

Acts confirmed so far include Big Narstie, Chip, Dappy, DJ Target, Griminal, Kasst 8, Kenny Allstar, Kyla, Lady Leshurr, Nolay, Professor Green, Roll Deep, Scorcher, Tinchy Stryder, Wiley, WSTRN and Yungen.

As the founder of SBTV, Edwards played a huge role in the rise of UK rap stars including Dave, Stormzy, Headie One, JME, J Hus, Lady Leshurr, Nines, Krept & Konan and Skepta, as well as artists outside of the genre including Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Jessie J.

His death aged 31 in February 2022 prompted an outpouring of tributes from the music industry and beyond.

Jamal's legacy lives on in every artist, story and opportunity that SBTV helped create. Self Belief always Tanisha Artman, SBTV

Staged in collaboration with Ernest Promotions, SBTV 20 will celebrate the music industry pioneer's "vision and legacy", while raising money and awareness for The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust – the charity his family set up in his name.

“I am so excited to announce SBTV 20, a special celebration of 20 years of SBTV and also the amazing and inspiring legacy of my brother, Jamal Edwards," said SBTV's Tanisha Artman. "This celebration is for everyone who was part of, and supported that journey plus everyone who continues to carry his vision forward. His legacy lives on in every artist, story and opportunity that SBTV helped create. Self Belief always.”

Presale goes live on Wednesday, July 29, followed by a general sale on Friday, July 31.

“It has been a pleasure working with Tanisha and the SBTV team to help continue this legacy, and to work with such an iconic brand," added Shiraz Baziko of Ernest Promotions. "Our collective aim here is to create a show, filled with moments worthy of Jamal and the foundation he built for the scene and those within it.

"I'm excited about the first phase of artists we release today, and equally on what is yet to be announced. Not to mention the surprises we just can’t talk about…yet! We are all fans here, and will all be eager spectators come November 11.”