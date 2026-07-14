Alta Music Group launches music publishing division with support from Sony Music Publishing

Alta Music Group (Alta) has announced the launch of music publishing division, Alta Publishing.

The new division is dedicated to the discovery and development of global songwriting and producing talent, and will be led by Zeb Berg as head of publishing.

Alta was launched by former Universal Music Group, Interscope and Spotify veteran Jeremy Erlich in 2025. The independent company now encompasses recorded music, music publishing and artist management.

Berg most recently served as head of producers and songwriters at Electric Feel, where his roster included the likes of Devin Workman, Star Boy and Pebbles & Tam Tam. During his Electric Feel tenure, he is credited with publishing Redrum by 21 Savage and Timeless by The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, and signing AyoPeeb and Twisco, and is also said to have played a key role in the creation of Blackpink's global hit Jump.

Based in Los Angeles, Alta Publishing is supported and administered through Sony Music Publishing and launches with the signings of Finnish singer-songwriter Alma (pictured) – who joins through the company's creative venture with Evan Baker's Silqscreen – and producer/songwriter Elise Eriksen.

I'm excited to launch our publishing company under Zeb's leadership so we can work with the best songwriters and producers in the world starting off with Alma and Elis Jeremy Erlich

Alta and Silqscreen will continue to jointly sign and develop songwriters and producers through the agreement, which will be led by Silqscreen's Emmett Power, alongside Berg.

"I'm excited to launch our publishing company under Zeb's leadership so we can work with the best songwriters and producers in the world starting off with Alma and Elise," said Erlich. "I'm thrilled to work with Jon, Katie and their team at Sony Music Publishing and Evan and his team to build Alta Publishing."

"It's an incredible time for independent music and I'm excited for this next chapter in my career," added Berg. "I'm honoured to help Jeremy build and look forward to working with our talented songwriters and producers."

Katie Welle, president, head of US A&R, Sony Music Publishing, said, "We are excited to partner with Jeremy, Zeb, and the entire Alta team as they launch Alta Publishing. They are cultivating an environment that puts creators at the center, and we are proud to support that vision and champion Alta's next wave of global talent."

Evan Baker said: "Jeremy and I share a vision for what the future of publishing can and should be. Our sole focus will be supporting the most talented songwriters and producers both in established but especially developing markets. I have no doubt between Emmett, Zeb, and our teams we'll be able to build something genuinely different and compelling for artists, beginning with Alma."