CMS Committee publishes government response to fan-led live and electronic music review

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee (CMS) has published the government’s response to its fan-led review of live and electronic music.

The review, which was published in April, called on all those with an interest in the sustainability of music to commit to a new Fans’ Charter, which sets out nearly 50 recommendations under seven key principles of celebration, ticketing, grassroots, safety, accessibility, transport and voice.

Published yesterday (July 13), the response from the government revealed that its new Music Plan was informed by the fan-led review.

"We want to ensure the UK is the best place in the world to create and invest in music," it stated. "However we recognise that the music industry continues to face considerable challenges, during a time of rapid change. Rising operational costs and changing audience behaviour continue to place pressure on performing ensembles, venues, festivals and touring, even as overall demand for live music continues to increase.

"There is incredible work happening across the UK music industry to nurture talent, both on stage and behind the scenes. We are committed to working closely with industry to understand barriers faced and, where support is needed, ensure we step up and help the music sector meet the challenge together."

We look forward to delving further into the detail of the plan to make sure the government’s proposals are not just mood music but truly do deliver in the best interests of music lovers everywhere Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, CMS Committee

As part of its new long-term Music Plan, the UK government has unveiled a raft of new measures – covering exports, licensing, music education and funding for artists and teams.

Among measures put forward are plans to introduce a Music Champion – a role filled by former UK Music CEO and ex-MP Michael Dugher – and improve pathways into music, as well as the introduction of a £45 million Music Growth Package.

The response also says that it is prepared to explore legislative options to extend the £1 ticket levy scheme to support UK grassroots live music.

On the review’s call for the creation of a Music Fans Association, the government suggests a new body should be driven by the sector but indicates support for initiatives to expand fan representation.

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, chair of the CMS Committee, expressed mixed views on the response.

“The government’s response to our fan-led review and new Music Plan make the right noises about supporting the music industry and recognising the role that fans play in its success," she said. "There is some positive movement on supporting artists and others working in the sector and on long-overdue action to tackle the scourge of ticket touting, but it is disappointing that the government has not gone further on ensuring the planning system protects grassroots venues.

"We’ve also been waiting for action on the £1 ticket levy to support grassroots venues and the government has just kicked the can down the road.

"We look forward to delving further into the detail of the plan to make sure the government’s proposals are not just mood music but truly do deliver in the best interests of music lovers everywhere.”

The committee will hold a session on the fan-led review and the government’s response with Lord Brennan of Canton, who chaired the review, and DCMS/DBT Minister Ian Murray in September.

PHOTO: Drumsheds (credit: Jake Philip Davis)