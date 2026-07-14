Believe unveils unified global structure to 'supercharge' artist development strategy

Paris-based Believe has unveiled a new unified structure for its global commercial and product, tech and operations organisations to accelerate its artist development strategy.

Elsa Bahamonde Bourgain will lead Believe’s global commercial eﬀorts, bringing together the artist services and label & artist solutions divisions, reporting to global head of music Romain Vivien.

Bahamonde Bourgain joined the company in 2021 to run the group’s artist services. According to Believe, she has been instrumental in the launch of over 15 labels around the world, with successes including Nancy Ajram, Adekunle Gold, Sanjay Rathod, IDGITAF, Yellow Bucks, GIMS, Saran and Pablo.

In her new role, she will be supported by Liubov Kevkhaian, who has been appointed VP of label & artist solutions.

Previously MD for Central & Eastern Europe, Kevkhaian will be tasked with contributing to the company’s long term growth ambitions by driving commercial expansion and advancing value creation for labels and artists, while acting as a key bridge between global and local teams.

This new structure is a game-changer designed to supercharge our artist development strategy on a whole new scale Elsa Bahamonde Bourgain, Believe

In addition Emmanuelle de Hosson has been appointed VP of artist services after joining from leading French independent label Play Two, where she had held the role of general director since 2023.

De Hosson will support Believe’s growth strategy across priority markets driving long-term artist development, marketing eﬀectiveness, strategic partnerships and international initiatives.

“I am incredibly excited to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for Believe,” said Bahamonde Bourgain, who has been named Believe's president artist services and label & artist solutions.

“This new structure is a game-changer designed to supercharge our artist development strategy on a whole new scale. Together with Liubov and Emmanuelle, both exceptional leaders, we are uniquely positioned to drive the future of independent music."

Unifying Believe’s commercial and product, tech and operations’ organisations is not merely a structural evolution. It is a deliberate choice to sharpen our impact Denis Ladegaillerie, Believe

The move builds on recent leadership appointments including Chris Meehan as CEO of publishing and Brian Miller as TuneCore’s chief business oﬃcer.

Elsewhere, Romain Becker will lead a unified product, tech & operations structure as group COO, reporting to Believe founder & CEO Denis Ladegaillerie.

Becker was formerly the firm's chief product, operations and marketing services oﬃcer and also served as president of label & artist solutions. He previously held key roles at Google, where he led YouTube’s music partnerships.

He will oversee a global team that includes group CTO Antoine Jacoutot, global SVP operations Sandrine Lalau-Keraly, and new group CPO Luxi Huang, who was previously TuneCore’s chief technology & product oﬃcer.

"We have been working on unifying Believe’s product, tech, and operations organisation – which fully integrates TuneCore – for a few years now, and I am excited to continue building bridges between our technology capabilities and our music teams," said Becker.

"Combining deep music expertise with technology as a catalyst for artist development is at the core of Believe’s DNA. This unified organisation – within which Luxi, Antoine and Sandrine work in unison – already allows us to move faster and deliver even better tools for Believe and TuneCore’s artists, songwriters, labels, and publishers around the world.”

Believe says the transformation, along with its From Access to Success strategy, constitutes the cornerstone of its positioning as "One Global Artist Development Company".

“Elsa and Romain are two exceptional leaders, whose deep understanding of Believe and unparalleled market intelligence, will undoubtedly allow them to continue delivering outstanding results as they step into their new roles," added Ladegaillerie.

"Unifying Believe’s commercial and product, tech and operations’ organisations is not merely a structural evolution. It is a deliberate choice to sharpen our impact, with strong synergies and impeccable collaboration between these two organisations. We now have the governance and the talent to deliver on our promise to artists, labels, songwriters and publishers worldwide. They constitute the foundations for our 2030 ambition."