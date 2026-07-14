Following Hot 100 success, UK breakthrough star Sienna Spiro cracks the US Top 10 with debut album

Sienna Spiro has achieved a Top 10 album in the US with Visitor (Capitol) – a rare achievement for a debut by a UK artist.

It follows the Music Week cover star’s No.2 result for the album in the UK, which opened with consumption of 27,614 units (Official Charts Company).

In the US, the 20-year-old breakthrough artist has charted at No.9 with Visitor, opening with 39,000 equivalent album units.

Sienna Spiro is the first British artist to crack the US Top 10 with a debut album since Ella Mai in 2018. She joins an exclusive club of UK acts to debut inside the Top 10 including Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Duffy and Ella Mai, as well as singers who graduated from Britain's Got Talent and The X-Factor.

Spiro had already scored three US Hot 100 hits: Die On This Hill (No.19), The Visitor (No.43) and You Stole the Show (No. 55). She now has a fourth Hot 100 entry with Great Expectation debuting at No.91. The latest Hot 100 result means Spiro is the first British female artist since Dua Lipa (in 2018) to score four Hot 100 hits from a debut album.

Marking her US albums chart breakthrough, Spiro performed Great Expectation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tracks on Visitor have now amassed more than a billion streams globally.

Subscribers can read our Sienna Spiro interview here, alongside manager Miriam Maslin and Tom March and Lillia Parsa of Capitol Music Group.

Capitol Music CEO & chairman Tom March’s Music Week Interview is available to read here.