Iron Maiden sells stake in music rights to Pophouse Entertainment

Iron Maiden has sold a stake in its publishing and master music rights, along with its name, image and likeness (NIL) rights, to Pophouse Entertainment.

The global entertainment and music investment company, which is also the founding investor in the ABBA Voyage show in London, says the deal will enable Iron Maiden to "pursue new creative ventures that connect with existing fans as well as bringing their extensive catalogue to new audiences".

Rooted in a "shared creative vision", the partnership has been structured and developed over the last year between Pophouse and the band’s co-manager Andy Taylor.

“Iron Maiden is a band whose remarkable longevity and rich catalogue open up countless creative possibilities," said Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos. "With Pophouse’s partnership, the band now has the investment and creative firepower to keep evolving for decades to come. It is a privilege to support Iron Maiden in this new chapter and to help carry their extraordinary legacy forward for the fans who have built this global community over the past 50 years.”

Pophouse and Iron Maiden launched their first creative collaboration: the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience as part of their EddFest performance at Knebworth last weekend, which included themed attractions and interactive fan experiences.

Iron Maiden photos at Eddfest, Knebworth, July 2026 (credit: John McMurtrie)

The partnership will also extend beyond live experiences: Pophouse and Iron Maiden are collaborating on filming the band's ongoing Run For Your Lives world tour for a major cinematic project, while other future plans include expanding interactive fan experiences and developing a digital universe centered around the band's mascot, Eddie.

“I am very excited about our relationship with Pophouse and the ability we now have to pursue, facilitate, and finance our many plans and dreams quicker than we ever hoped," said Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. The interest in the band has never been bigger and this strategic partnership, which we’ve been quietly working together on now for over a year, has already had results with the progress on the Infinite Dreams Museum and the filming of the current show. The fans can be assured there is a great deal more to come for Maiden, and Eddie will rule, OK!!”

Iron Maiden are not just a legendary band, they are one of the most powerful franchises in music history Johan Lagerlöf, Pophouse

Phantom Music MD and co-manager of the band Dave Shack added: “Rod and Andy have always encouraged and inspired us to take chances in developing Eddie and the worlds he inhabits, such as horror, gaming, or comic books. The band provides the cornerstone of what Maiden is – superlative music and incredible live shows, and the Phantom Team have focused on developing parts of Maiden lore that we think our fans will embrace and enjoy.

"Such Maiden-related initiatives include an award-winning mobile game, a global fan club offering, a vibrant drinks business, books and comics and, of course, merchandising in all its forms. It’s absolutely one of the greatest sandpits for a creative to play in – and Pophouse have already shown they belong in it. When an unexpected power failure threatened filming of our Paris concert for a major cinematic project, they moved quickly alongside us to mobilise a full crew at EddFest and keep the project on track.”

Pophouse was founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson. Its portfolio also includes Tina Turner, KISS, Cyndi Lauper, Avicii and Swedish House Mafia, while ventures include the Avicii Experience, ABBA The Museum and Mamma Mia! The Party.

“Iron Maiden are not just a legendary band, they are one of the most powerful franchises in music history," said Pophouse Fund managing partner & head of investments, Johan Lagerlöf. "Their songs, unique imagery, and live shows have inspired generations of dedicated fans across every continent and continue to attract new audiences, decade after decade.

"In a world of rapid technological advancements, we believe that Iron Maiden, together with us, is perfectly positioned to harness the opportunities this new era brings. We are humble but beyond excited to help shape the legacy of this unique cultural phenomenon.”