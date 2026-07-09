The Rolling Stones release new album with Roblox activation

The Rolling Stones are marking the release of new album Foreign Tongues with an immersive game on Roblox.

The Roblox activation arrives on July 10 alongside the new album, released via Polydor in the UK and Capitol in the US.

It follows the chart-topping success of Hackney Diamonds in 2023.

The Rolling Stones celebrated the release of their new album with an exclusive party overlooking the River Thames from the terrace of London's luxury hotel, St. Clement. Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood hosted friends, guests and celebrity attendees including Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Sam Fender, Sacha Baron Cohen, Christian Louboutin, John McEnroe, Glen Matlock and Vernon Kay.

It culminated with a light show staged over the River Thames, illuminating the London skyline with the classic tongue and album artwork. The light show, created by designer Patrick Woodroffe, was linked to their latest release In The Stars.

Foreign Tongues – the Rolling Stones’ 25th studio album – features the singles In The Stars, Rough And Twisted, Jealous Lover and Divine Intervention featuring Robert Smith of The Cure.

The Stones have been exploring the album’s creation on their Speaking In Tongues podcast.

The band have also teamed up with over a dozen members of Roblox’s global creator community to reimagine their iconic tongue-and-lips logo with both virtual and physical merchandise.

Roblox’s Innovation Studio developed the on-platform game in partnership with creative agency Sawhorse and Roblox’s global creator community. It turns 60 years of music into an interactive journey.

In the game, players will encounter various parts of the Rolling Stones’ legacy trapped inside colourful crystals, inspired by the band’s album Hackney Diamonds.

Players progress through decades representing the band’s eras, working together to find and shatter the crystals while an iconic Stones track from that time soundtracks the gameplay. It culminates in a globally shared interactive performance that evolves based on community participation.

The game is hosted in The Block, Roblox’s entertainment destination for artists to build interactive experiences alongside the Roblox creator community. Players can unlock various rewards and powers inspired by the band.

The Rolling Stones’ legacy has inspired multiple generations of fans, and we’re thrilled to help bring that story to life for a whole new generation on Roblox Jessica Meehan

From July 17-19, the game will transition to a new era of the Rolling Stones featuring iconic hits from throughout their career. Each will be anchored by an interactive art piece complete with dynamic video, lights and effects.

To celebrate the occasion, Roblox invited established community creators to turn the Rolling Stones’ logo into exclusive cross-platform avatar accessories, as well as a limited-edition, co-branded physical item available to purchase via an in-game Shopify integration that connects directly to the band’s online store.

“Collaborating with The Rolling Stones and being trusted to reinterpret something as iconic as the Hot Lips logo was something I never imagined I'd get to do,” said WhoseTrade, Roblox creator. “Getting to work alongside other creators and see our ideas come to life across both the physical and digital worlds is what makes Roblox such a special community of talented creators and opportunity.”

“The Rolling Stones’ legacy has inspired multiple generations of fans, and we’re thrilled to help bring that story to life for a whole new generation on Roblox,” added Jessica Meehan, head of music partnerships at Roblox. “From exploring decades of music history to collaborating with creators whose virtual designs become physical merch, this experience brings together music, creativity, and commerce in a way that’s only possible on Roblox.”

The album was recorded in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed the Grammy-winning Hackney Diamonds.

The album includes core collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan. It also features a special appearance from Charlie Watts captured during one of his final recording sessions before his death in 2021.

Additional contributions come from a line-up of star guests, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.