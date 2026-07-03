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Charts analysis: Rein Me In equals No.1 record for a UK act with 15 weeks at the summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 3rd 2026 at 5:54PM

When Sam Fender wrote Rein Me In in 2021, he didn’t think it had the potential to be a single. When a duet between Fender and Olivia Dean was mooted, his label submitted a different song off his People Watching album for her consideration. Fender insisted they allow her to choose from all of the tracks. And, of course, she chose Rein Me In, making some changes, and earning a co-writer’s credit along the way.

So here we are, with ...

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