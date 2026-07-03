When Sam Fender wrote Rein Me In in 2021, he didn’t think it had the potential to be a single. When a duet between Fender and Olivia Dean was mooted, his label submitted a different song off his People Watching album for her consideration. Fender insisted they allow her to choose from all of the tracks. And, of course, she chose Rein Me In, making some changes, and earning a co-writer’s credit along the way.

So here we are, with ...