SoundCloud acquires indie-centric platform Nina Protocol

SoundCloud has announced the acquisition of indie-centric platform Nina Protocol.

Nina enabled creators to run their own digital storefront, offering direct control over sales, transparent access to fan data and tools to cultivate their communities.

The acquisition follows Nina's decision to wind down its standalone platform, with SoundCloud also acquiring the company's editorial archive and genre map.

Together, we’ll help more independent artists build deeper relationships with fans, unlock new ways to earn, and access the tools they need to grow Eliah Seton, SoundCloud

SoundCloud said the deal brings together two platforms "united by a shared mission to champion independent artists and scenes by creating more sustainable ways for them to earn from their art".

"As the platform where millions of artists begin their journey, we've always believed that the next movements in music emerge from communities long before they reach the mainstream.” said SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton (pictured). “That belief is deeply aligned with the mission Nina has championed from the very beginning. They built an incredible platform by putting independent artists, scenes, and communities first, and our priority is to honour what they’ve created, while carrying that mission forward.

"Together, we’ll help more independent artists build deeper relationships with fans, unlock new ways to earn, and access the tools they need to grow sustainable careers on their own terms."

Without SoundCloud, there wouldn’t be Nina Mike Pollard, Nina Protocol

SoundCloud – which launched additions to its Artist and Artist Pro subscriptions in 2025 – said the acquisition marks a "natural extension" of its recent investment in tools and infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Nina artists will be able to opt into SoundCloud's creator ecosystem through a "streamlined" migration process that enables users to bring their "music, content, followers and creative work" to the service.

Nina users have been invited to transfer their tracks and redeem a five-month trial of Artist Pro.

"Nina has always been about empowering independent artists and documenting the communities that drive music forward. SoundCloud built that foundation: without SoundCloud, there wouldn’t be Nina," said Mike Pollard, CEO and co-founder of Nina Protocol. "As we considered the future of the platform, we wanted to ensure our artists and editorial work found a home that shared and actively practiced those values. SoundCloud was the natural choice."