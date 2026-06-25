SoundCloud teams with Twitch on DJ sessions

SoundCloud and Twitch are launching SoundCloud Sessions, a new collaboration helping DJs to reach new audiences, increase their visibility and connect with fans across both platforms.

The partnership connects Twitch's live music community with SoundCloud's global discovery ecosystem, launching with performances from Jessu, Conrad Taylor, DJ Ken Dollaz, and more.

“Together, SoundCloud Sessions creates a new pathway for DJ discovery by connecting Twitch's live music audience with the DJs and emerging scenes that call SoundCloud home,” said a statement.

"By coupling Twitch’s live digital stage with SoundCloud’s native discovery ecosystem, SoundCloud Sessions brings the energy of a live performance straight to the screen, equipping emerging DJs to scale their presence far beyond the physical room,” said Eliah Seton, CEO of SoundCloud. “We’re transforming raw, live moments into digital discovery, and building on the timeless foundation of DJ culture – which has always been about discovery, community and what's next.”

Through SoundCloud Sessions, DJs from around the world will go live on Twitch, reaching audiences through Twitch's DJ Programme and music community. Fans can discover creators in real time, engage directly and connect with communities built around shared musical interests.

We’re transforming raw, live moments into digital discovery, and building on the timeless foundation of DJ culture – which has always been about discovery, community and what's next Eliah Seton

Beyond the livestream, SoundCloud helps creators continue growing those relationships through discovery features like inclusion in SoundCloud’s Weekly Download and Dusk Till Dawn newsletters, editorial support, social amplification and future opportunities across the ecosystem.

Top participants become eligible for additional promotional opportunities and future activations across both SoundCloud and Twitch.

According to SoundCloud's latest Music Intelligence Report, electronic music remains one of the platform's fastest-growing genres globally, with a 39% increase in #DJset year over year, while scenes like hard techno and UK garage continue to build communities through direct creator-to-fan engagement.

“As more fans seek interactive, community-driven music experiences, livestreaming is becoming an increasingly important way for creators to reach audiences beyond traditional venues and festivals," said the statement. "SoundCloud Sessions is designed to help creators turn those moments of discovery into deeper audience engagement and continued visibility."