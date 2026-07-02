Warner Records forms strategic partnership with Sickamore

Warner Records has formed a strategic partnership with music executive Randall “Sickamore” Medford and his creative institute, Three Times Louder.

As it continues its partnership with SoundCloud, Three Times Louder is now expanding its reach through Warner Records.

Founded in 2023, Three Times Louder (IIIXL), is a physical space in New York City that nurtures hip-hop and R&B talent, including Ovrkast and Liim.

Alternative R&B artist Laila! from Brooklyn will serve as the flagship artist for the Warner Records partnership. Identified in 2023 through a collaboration between SoundCloud’s A&R Talent Identification team and Sickamore, she developed her artistry on the platform.

Laila!’s breakout single Not My Problem sparked the viral #NotMyProblem beat challenge and a remix playlist that amassed hundreds of thousands of plays. Her debut album Gap Year! was released in 2024.

Warner Records CEO & co-chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck said: “Sickamore’s reputation as one of the culture’s most important and impactful disruptors most definitely precedes him. He has served as a trusted confidant to some of the world’s biggest superstars. Now, the same acumen and vision underscore Three Times Louder. We’re excited to team up with him and to elevate it to the next level."

He has served as a trusted confidant to some of the world’s biggest superstars Aaron Bay-Schuck

"Laila! is the exact archetype of an artist we dreamed of when starting Three Times Louder: resourceful, fearless, and infinitely creative," said Sickamore. "In Warner Records, we have a partner who respects her autonomy and has the infrastructure to amplify her genius without compromise. I couldn't be more excited for this partnership."

"I've always wanted the music to speak first, and this next chapter feels like a chance to keep growing, creating and reaching more people," Laila! added. "I'm excited for everyone to hear what's coming next."

A former senior A&R at Epic and Interscope, Sickamore played a key role in campaigns for Travis Scott, YG and Sheck Wes.

He works alongside Travis Scott and David Stromberg at Cactus Jack Management, where he co-manages Don Toliver, whose Octane album debuted at No.1 in the US.

PHOTO: (L-R): Tom Corson, COO & co-chairman, Warner Records Group, Sickamore, Three Times Louder, Warner Records recording artist Laila!, Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO & co-chairman, Warner Records Group