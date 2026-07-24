BRIT Trust Diaries: Pedestrian's Debbie Longley-Brown on empowering young people through music

In this edition of the BRIT Trust Diaries, Debbie Longley-Brown, project development manager at Leicester-based charity Pedestrian, explains how BRIT Trust funding is supporting its plans for 2026, including continued delivery of its regular music offer to young people aged up to 25, who are at risk – ‘Press Start’...

Pedestrian has been transforming the lives of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people in Leicester(shire) through creativity for more than a quarter of a century.

We are a leading arts and education organisation that provides education, outreach and training to children and young people (up to the age of 25) at risk, whom are often socially excluded, in challenging circumstances and experiencing disadvantages.

Our work increases confidence and self-esteem, improves mental health and wellbeing, develops lifelong skills, and, crucially, gives young people a voice. We believe that with the right levels of support and timely intervention, everyone can achieve their goals. We call this Pioneering Potential.

We are thrilled to be in receipt of valued funding and the recognition that comes with this from The BRIT Trust alongside other incredible beneficiaries across the UK. The funding is enabling us to deliver our regular music offer – Press Start – where young people work with professional musicians and producers to create their own music. The sessions are open to all levels of musical ability, and we see a variety of young people come along, develop their skills in a safe and inclusive environment and make friends along the way.

Additionally, the Trust funding has enabled our participants to experience recording their own track in a professional studio as well as an intimate Open Mic night, with a full-blown ‘Press Start’ gig in the planning for the winter.

We love the opportunity to give our young people the chance to perform their work on a public platform Debbie Longley-Brown, Pedestrian

In 2025 we ran a major fundraising campaign, Our Big Build, to take over the lease and convert the ground floor of our current building into a vibrant purpose-built creative city centre hub with recording studios, classrooms and an exhibition gallery. With the work now completed and the official launch just next month, in August 2026, we are excited to be able to open our doors not only to our participants but also to other creative youth organisations in the city; giving them a space and resource to be proud of.

We’re also very busy with our flagship project called Back to Books. The project is being developed in partnership with Leicester libraries and is inspired by literacy, lyrics, activism and environmentalism. Our young people, including Press Start participants, have produced a vinyl of original music, an anthology of stunning artwork, digital projections, and have taken part in poetry slams with Leicester’s poet laureate. It’s all going to be celebrated in a family festival in Leicester Cathedral gardens in August 2026 with the live music performances central to the day.

We love the opportunity to give our young people the chance to perform their work on a public platform and show what can be achieved when young people are given the support they need to achieve their personal goals; plus, their music is awesome and it’s great to see their confidence visibly improve!

A huge thank you to The BRIT Trust and to the British music industry which supports it for helping us to carry on delivering the important work that we do.

To learn more about the work of Pedestrian, visit https://www.pedestrian.info/