The Rolling Stones continue No.1 run with 15th chart-topping album

The Rolling Stones have debuted at No.1 with new album Foreign Tongues (Polydor).

It marks the 15th chart-topping album for the band, and their third consecutive No.1 studio LP following Hackney Diamonds (2023) and Blue & Lonesome (2016). The total does include chart-topping expanded editions of Goats Head Soup and Exile On Main Street alongside the original No.1 albums.

Foreign Tongues opened at the summit with consumption of 38,016 units (Official Charts Company), including 34,187 physical copies, 1,755 downloads and 1,755 sales-equivalent streams.

Foreign Tongues was recorded in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed the Grammy-winning Hackney Diamonds.

With the No.1 result for the Stones and Sam Fender & Olivia Dean with Rein Me In, it marks an albums and singles chart double for Polydor Label Group.

We knew this was an outstanding album from the beginning, and it deserves every bit of the love and acclaim it’s receiving Jodie Cammidge

Jodie Cammidge, group managing director at Polydor Label Group, said: “It’s the honour of a lifetime to work with the Rolling Stones on the global campaign for Foreign Tongues. It’s unlike working with any other artist, not just because of the band's scale and legacy, but because they are so personally involved and hands-on in every way. They always have been. It’s never lost on me how much of a privilege it is when my phone rings and it's Mick Jagger, and with that comes an enormous responsibility.”

“We knew this was an outstanding album from the beginning, and it deserves every bit of the love and acclaim it’s receiving,” added Cammidge. “It has also been a genuine pleasure to work alongside Andrew Watt and the band’s exceptional management team. I’m incredibly proud of what the entire team at Polydor, Universal Music Group UK, Capitol US and our partner labels worldwide have achieved together. Seeing Foreign Tongues reach No.1 is the perfect reward for everyone’s hard work."

Foreign Tongues includes core collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan. It also features a special appearance from Charlie Watts captured during one of his final recording sessions before his death in 2021.

Additional contributions come from a line-up of star guests, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.