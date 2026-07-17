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Charts analysis: Rein Me In strengthens grip at summit amid World Cup fever on singles chart

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 17th 2026 at 6:00PM

Rein Me In continues to carve its place in chart history, securing its 17th week at No.1 in total and fourth in a row, after England’s elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday (16 July) blunted a surge from Oasis evergreen Wonderwall.

As suggested last week, a further tranche of pink 7-inch vinyl singles helped make Rein Me In safe although it actually managed an increase in consumption in every metric to pull back from the brink of ACR to ...

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