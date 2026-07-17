Rein Me In continues to carve its place in chart history, securing its 17th week at No.1 in total and fourth in a row, after England’s elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday (16 July) blunted a surge from Oasis evergreen Wonderwall.

As suggested last week, a further tranche of pink 7-inch vinyl singles helped make Rein Me In safe although it actually managed an increase in consumption in every metric to pull back from the brink of ACR to ...