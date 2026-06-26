Myles Smith scores biggest debut album result so far this year

Streaming star Myles Smith has hit another high.

After amassing billions of streams globally, the RCA-signed UK singer-songwriter has charted at No.2 with debut album My Mess, My Heart, My Life.

While it missed out on No.1 to Olivia Rodrigo after being ahead in early sales flashes, the LP finished with impressive opening consumption of 22,679 units (17,565 physical copies, 974 downloads and 4,140 sales-equivalent streams).

That weekly total means that Myles Smith has earned the biggest opening for a debut album so far in 2026. My Mess, My Heart, My Life achieved that chart result at the mid-way point of the year and will be hard to beat.

The album also made No.1 on the vinyl albums chart and the Official Record Store Chart.

"To achieve the biggest debut album of the year is a remarkable milestone and testament to Myles’ talent, work ethic and connection with fans," said RCA co-president Glyn Aikins. "He represents a new generation of global British artists, combining exceptional songwriting with an ability to tell stories that resonate across borders. Everyone at RCA is incredibly proud to be part of this journey. This success is richly deserved and feels like the start of something even bigger.'

Speaking about his recording trajectory, Myles Smith recently told Music Week: “It’s been quite an unstructured career in that I’ve been lucky enough to have songs that have done really well and have toured the world two or three times pre-debut album. It’s a really weird period; I’m very conscious I’ve done nothing in order."

To achieve the biggest debut album of the year is a remarkable milestone and testament to Myles’ talent, work ethic and connection with fans Glyn Aikins

My Mess, My Heart, My Life was not far behind the opening total for fellow RCA/Sony Music artist Jade’s debut album, That’s Showbiz, Baby!, in September 2025 (No.3, 23,262 units on debut). Jade’s album scored the biggest opening for a debut last year.

Other debut albums to make an impact so far in 2026 include Overpass’ Elsewhere Always (No.5, 10,060 units on debut), Tomora’s Come Closer (No.16, 5,608 units on debut), Leigh-Anne’s My Ego Told Me To (No.3, 10,545 units on debut), the Molotovs’ Wasted On Youth (No.3, 10,004 units on debut) and Only The Poets’ And I’d Do It Again (No.9, 6,803 units on debut)

Myles Smith has previously made an impact in the albums rankings with the A Minute EP, peaking at No.32 in May 2025 following the release in November 2024. It has consumption to date of 119,840 units.

Full-length debut album My Mess, My Heart, My Life arrived two years after Smith’s breakthrough with global smash Stargazing, which peaked at No.4 in the UK and has spent 102 weeks on the singles chart. Currently at No.84 (with consumption up 7.4% week-on-week), Stargazing has consumption to date of 2,110,607 units. Smith has more than four billion global streams across his catalogue.

There was also a consumption boost of 2.5% week-on-week for Stay (If You Wanna Dance), which is currently at No.87. Peaking at No.32, it has consumption to date of 247,138 units.

Myles Smith has almost 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Globally, Stargazing has amassed 1.18 billion streams on Spotify alone.

He has a second Top 10 single during his UK chart career with Nice To Meet You (No.6 peak, 1,162,794 units to date). It has amassed 398m streams globally on Spotify since its release in November 2024.

Following North American dates, including support slots with Ed Sheeran, Smith will play UK arenas in November.

Subscribers can read our Myles Smith cover feature, which also features Extended Play Music Group’s Eric Parker, Closer Artists' Ryan Lofthouse, RCA's Glyn Aikins and Joe Iddison and WME's Craig D’Souza, here.