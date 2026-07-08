Ladies Who Rock raises over £50,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust

Ladies Who Rock’s annual event has helped to raise over £50,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Now in its sixth year, 2026’s edition (July 2) saw more than 120 women from across the music and creative sectors attend a special lunch and silent auction at London’s Hotel Café Royal. Lots included an exclusive Gorillaz wet proof signed by Jamie Hewlett, a leather jacket signed by The Cure, signed Nick Cave and Johnny Marr memorabilia, and VIP tickets to The O2 and ABBA Voyage.

Live Nation Entertainment, PPL, Royal Albert Hall and Derwent London all provided sponsorship.

In total, Ladies Who Rock has now raised close to £220,000 in this way.

Hosted by Miss Rory and Sophie K, last week’s event also featured a performance from Newcastle-based artist Heidi Curtis (pictured) and a poignant speech from Clemmie, who shared the story of her daughter, Odille. Diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma at just 16, Odille received life-changing support from Teenage Cancer Trust throughout her treatment.

Teenage Cancer Trust remains the only UK charity providing specialised nursing care and expert youth support for anyone diagnosed with cancer aged 13-24, and their loved ones too.

In a joint statement, the Ladies Who Rock organising committee of Angie Jenkison, Annabella Coldrick, Julie Weir, Karen Emanuel OBE, Sammy Andrews and Vanessa Bakewell, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us and to everyone who played a part in making the day such a success. We were also humbled by the number of guests who pledged additional support beyond the event – a testament to the generosity and commitment of everyone in the room.

“To everyone who attended, donated, sponsored, volunteered and supported Ladies Who Rock – thank you. Your support will help Teenage Cancer Trust continue to ensure that no young person faces cancer alone.”

Adding a special tribute on behalf of the Committee to Alexi Cory-Smith, who tragically passed away last week, Sammy Andrews added: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Alexi Cory-Smith. Alexi was due to join us at our lunch just last week. We could never have imagined that the reason for her absence would end in something so tragic, so final.

“She was a friend, colleague and mentor to so many of our guests and our committee …a true trailblazer and force of nature across the music industry, revered across the globe. A lady who truly rocked in every way.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family, friends and colleagues at this devastating time. May she rest in peace, and may her legacy live on in the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know her.”

PHOTO: Heidi Curtis (credit: John Stead from Teenage Cancer Trust)