Teenage Cancer Trust hires ex-Kobalt exec Sam Winwood to manage music relations

Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) has appointed Sam Winwood as its music relationship manager.

Winwood is employed to grow and manage relationships with artists, agents, managers, labels and promoters. He will also be working to create long-term support for the charity, which hosts a fundraising concert series each year.

Kicking off his career at Sony S2 Records as A&R manager, Winwood went on to work at Kobalt for 17 years, where he served as senior VP, creative. He later joined 235 Music Publishing as its head of creative.

The executive has worked with many celebrated artists and songwriters during his career including Sam Fender, Rudimental, Loyle Carner, Fraser T Smith, Iain Archer and Starsmith.

Sam brings a wealth of knowledge of the music industry Jane Ashton

Jane Ashton, head, music and entertainment, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We are so happy that Sam has joined the music team at Teenage Cancer Trust. Sam brings a wealth of knowledge of the music industry. His extensive networks, positivity, energy and popularity within this sphere, will elevate what we have built over the years."

"Music is at the heart of Teenage Cancer Trust – it is a massive part of teenagers' lives - and we’re very proud of our music heritage.”

Winwood added: “When the opportunity arose to work with this brilliant organisation, I was over the moon. It meant I could do something genuinely meaningful with the knowledge and network of friends and colleagues I have built up over the years.

“Teenage Cancer Trust is an amazing charity that provides specialised nursing care and expert youth support for young people with cancer.”

Earlier this year, Shirley Manson of Garbage was announced to take the helm as guest curator for the TCT shows at the Royal Albert Hall from March 15-21, 2027.