One in five soloists at BBC Proms 2026 have received support from Help Musicians

Help Musicians has revealed that one in five UK soloists performing at the BBC Proms 2026 have received help from the charity.

The organisation says the statistics should act as a warning about the challenges musicians face in building sustainable careers, while also highlighting the importance of career development and wellbeing support.

“The BBC Proms showcases the very best musical talent on the worlds stage of the Royal Albert Hall, but it also reminds us that extraordinary careers rarely happen in isolation," said Sarah Woods, CEO of Help Musicians. "Behind every performance is years of hard work, dedication, sacrifice and often, support at critical moments of opportunity or crisis. When one in five UK soloists have been supported by Help Musicians, it demonstrates just how vital support is both at an early career stage and throughout a musician's life should they face specific challenges.”

With over 73% of musicians in the UK working on a freelance basis, Help Musicians says that targeted support at the right moment provides a safety net to enable musicians to navigate challenges.

The freelance community is so relied upon and yet there's no official safety net that can be there for those freelancers in their times of need Nathaniel Anderson-Frank, BBC Concert Orchestra

It points to Nathaniel Anderson-Frank, leader of the BBC Concert Orchestra, as a case in point after a serious hand injury forced him to step away from performance early in the career.

Anderson-Frank received specialist rehabilitation with support from Help Musicians and BAPAM – the medical charity for the performing arts – and was able to return to playing and continue his career.

“The freelance community is so relied upon and yet there's no official safety net that can be there for those freelancers in their times of need,” said Anderson-Frank. “Help Musicians really fills a vital role in providing that."

Beginning today (July 17), the BBC Proms 2026 season runs until September 12.