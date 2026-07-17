How The K's and ADA are innovating label service partnerships - as the band top 100,000 album sales

British breakthrough band The K’s have topped 100,000 album sales in the UK.

It follows the No.1 debut last summer for second album Pretty On The Internet (LAB Records), which has now amassed consumption to date of 39,035 units (Official Charts Company).

Combined with their 2024 Top 3 debut, I Wonder If The World Knows (66,242 units), The K’s have now topped 100,000 units in the UK in the last two years.

The success with the No.1 album in 2025 helped ADA to triumph at the Music Week Awards 2026 in the Label/Artist Services Company category.

“We had a great year, we had a lot of brilliant artists coming through across different genres,” said ADA UK GM Alice Frost. “So I think we really showed our breadth of expertise with the different areas that we work across.”

ADA has made a chart impact with multiple acts including EsDeeKid, Sonny Fodera and The K’s.

As they continue their impressive work rate with plans for a new album next year, The K’s have formed a JV partnership with Warner Music, ADA and LAB Records, which was announced earlier this year.

Howard Corner, who was recently promoted to head of ADA, EMEA alongside his UK MD role, said the deal shows how the Warner Music services company can be flexible with artists.

“I think what it's really indicative of is that we've got really deep, valuable relationships with our partners,” said Howard Corner. “When you've got relationships like that, you can be innovative, you can do new stuff together. That is what [the JV] is really reflective of, that we just conceived of doing something new together. It was the first time we've done it, and I think it's testimony to the strength of the relationships we have in that people will trust us.”

Corner underlined the long-term nature of some key artist partnerships, including with AJ Tracey, Bugzy Malone and Nafe Smallz.

“A key thing in that is that a lot of us come from independent backgrounds, and we really intrinsically understand what independent artists are looking for and what they value, and we connect to them on that level,” he said. “We're not a hits business, we're a partnership business, and I think we've built up a real reputation in that space.”

Subscribers can read our Music Week Interview with ADA’s Howard Corner and Alice Frost here.