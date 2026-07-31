Music Climate Pact to host industry-wide training on incoming sustainability legislation

The Music Climate Pact and Seismic are to host a training session for the music industry ahead of incoming legislation on communications around green sustainability.

All organisations manufacturing or selling products in the EU, including those in the recorded music industry, need to prepare for new regulations that are being introduced to support and enable climate sustainability. These include the key ECGT (Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition) directive.

Coming into effect this September 2026, this legislation will have a vital role to play in targeting the growing issue of ‘greenwashing’ by banning vague environmental claims and uncertified sustainability labelling.

To navigate these changes together, the Music Climate Pact is hosting an industry-wide, free webinar in partnership with sustainability experts Seismic.

All those making and selling products (specifically product, communication and legal teams) can sign up here for the webinar, Navigating Sustainability & Green Claims in the Music Industry, which takes place at 4pm on September 9. It is designed for manufacturers, record labels and retailers across the trade association networks including AIM, BPI, ERA, and IMPALA.

The session, which will also include a guest contribution from Dylan Siegler, SVP, head of sustainability at Universal Music Group, to highlight their work in this space. It will focus on how to deliver authentic communication that will resonate with colleagues, creatives and consumers alike.

This legislation is changing the way everyone must speak about the products that will change the world for the better Roxy Erickson

Roxy Erickson (pictured), project manager, Music Climate Pact, said: “The Music Climate Pact exists to support the industry in increasing the positive impact we have on the environment and enabling a resilient future for recorded music. Climate education and communication are key drivers of the meaningful change we are bringing about, which is why free webinars, such as this about sustainability legislation, are so essential.

“This legislation is changing the way everyone must speak about the products that will change the world for the better. Tackling this together, across our shared value chain, will make it easier to drive change faster. We urge all who work in this value chain to sign up."

Dylan Siegler, SVP, head of sustainability, Universal Music Group, said: “This legislation is an opportunity to raise the bar for how we communicate about sustainability. It’s not about saying less, it’s about backing our environmental claims with good evidence. That’s good for consumers, because they get clear, trustworthy information, and it’s good for our industry because it builds credibility around the progress we’re making.”

Amy Bourbeau, co-founder, Seismic, said: “ECGT is an opportunity for the music industry to raise the bar, not only on how environmental claims are communicated, but on how change happens across the entire value chain. No label, manufacturer, retailer or artist can solve this in isolation. The real opportunity lies in working together to create shared understanding, stronger evidence and claims that audiences can genuinely trust.

“But first, the industry needs to understand what is changing and start preparing now. This is not something that can be ignored or left to individual organisations to solve alone.”

Convened by the Association of Independent Music (AIM) in collaboration with the BPI, the Music Climate Pact was established by its founder record company signatories and industry supporters to decarbonise the global music business in alignment with the latest climate science.