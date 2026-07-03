Muse become the first group and second act in chart history to debut at No.1 with eight consecutive albums this week, with their 10th studio set, The Wow! Signal opening atop the list on consumption of 34,933 units (14,848 CDs, 15,256 vinyl albums, 563 cassettes, 1,756 digital downloads and 2,510 sales-equivalent streams).

Although it is well clear of the rest of the field – its nearest challenger is former incumbent You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, ...