How independent artist Sonny Fodera topped a billion streams in partnership with ADA

Dance music star Sonny Fodera has become a chart fixture with five Top 40 singles and eight in the Top 75 in the last three years. He has amassed 85 cumulative weeks in the Top 40 and 156 weeks in the Top 75.

Such is Fodera’s streaming prowess, his own label Solotoko regularly crops up in our Top 75 market shares. As a self-releasing artist, the Australian-born Fodera has forged a successful label partnership with ADA over the last few years.

Now Music Week can reveal that Sonny Fodera has officially topped a billion streams globally across all platforms for the tracks on 2026 Top 20 album Can We Do It All Again?, which has 18 tracks including hits from the last few years.

The streaming milestone comes as Fodera prepares to drop his new single, Say Something featuring Becky Hill, on August 21.

As well as being an impressive result for the DJ and producer alongside his team at ADA and Three Six Zero management, it represents further domestic and export success for UK talent.

Fodera is signed in the UK and has long been based here so was eligible for the main categories at the BRIT Awards, where he was nominated last year for Song Of The Year (Somedays with Jazzy and D.O.D) – the only independent track in the running for that category.

Peaking at No.5, Somedays is Sonny Fodera’s biggest chart hit and second most consumed track in the UK (1,290,286 units – Official Charts Company) and his second million-seller alongside 2023’s Asking (1,385,821 units) on which Island EMI has a label credit.

Sonny doesn’t just make tracks, he creates moments that define the summer for thousands of ravers Howard Corner

Fodera also has a strong touring business in the UK and beyond. He played a sold-out arena run at the end of last year, including becoming the first DJ ever to sell out Co-op Live in Manchester.

During 2026, he has played headline dance sets at Creamfields, Belsonic and TRNSMT Festival, as well as appearing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland. The DJ also continues to play a weekly residency at Pacha Ibiza.

ADA, the global independent music distribution and artist services arm of Warner Music Group, extended its partnership with Fodera’s Solotoko label last year. Founded in Ibiza in 2017 and now based in London, Solotoko has also released music by acts including Dom Dolla, John Summit, Tita Lau, James Hype, Vintage Culture and more.

"Hitting a billion streams across the tracks on Sonny's album is incredible,” Howard Corner, managing director, ADA UK & EMEA, told Music Week. “You can’t walk into a club, step onto a festival field, or turn on the radio without hearing bangers from this album. Sonny doesn’t just make tracks, he creates moments that define the summer for thousands of ravers.

“At ADA we're all about amplifying independent artists without losing their core vibe and watching Sonny turn club anthems into streaming giants has been amazing. Big up Sonny, TSZR and the whole ADA team."

Sonny Fodera added: "So incredible to hit the one billion mark. I couldn't have done it without my team at ADA and Three Six Zero, as well as my wife Amber and everyone listening and streaming it. Can we do it all again?"

The most consumed tracks globally across the album are Somedays (353 million streams) Asking (275m streams), Think About Us (140m streams) and Tell Me (113m streams).

"To see Sonny reach a billion album streams is an incredible milestone,” Phil Sales, manager at Three Six Zero, told Music Week. “He's built this career through consistency, an unwavering commitment to his music, and a genuine connection with fans around the world. Every release, every show and every decision has been about long-term growth rather than chasing quick wins.

“This milestone belongs to everyone who's been part of that journey – the incredible team around him, our partners and, above all, the fans who've supported the music from the very beginning. Reaching a billion album streams is something very few artists achieve, especially doing it independently and it's a real reflection of the impact Sonny's music continues to have all over the world. We're incredibly proud of what he's achieved and excited for what's still to come."

Fodera’s most recent Top 75 single is Chrystal collaboration My Loving.

The 2025 single Think About Us, a collaboration with D.O.D and Poppy Baskcomb, peaked at No.18 in the UK and has consumption to date of 427,608 units.

The single also reached No.1 on the airplay chart in Australia, making him the first Australian artist in four years to reach this milestone. It has been certified platinum in Ireland, gold in Australia and gold in the UK, where it spent 15 weeks on the BBC Radio 1 playlist.

Earlier this year, Fodera hosted his own Somedays Festival in Malta, which also featured Danny Howard, Jazzy, MK, Armand Van Helden, Alex Mills, Sian Owen, Franky Wah, Majestic, D.O.D, Jayda G, and more.

Fodera will tour Australia in October, with shows across Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, alongside further global headline dates throughout 2026.

PHOTO: Sonny Fodera performing at TRSNMT 2026 (credit: Martin Grimes/Getty)