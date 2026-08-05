Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPLEX partner on new Linkin Park documentary coming to cinemas worldwide

Trafalgar Releasing, CJ 4DPLEX and Linkin Park have partnered to present Linkin Park: Unshatter, a new documentary directed by bandmember Joe Hahn.

The documentary will land in cinemas worldwide on September 30, five days on from the release of its companion soundtrack, Unshatter (Live In São Paulo), on September 25.

Blending rare archival footage, behind-the-scenes moments, intimate studio sessions and live performances, Unshatter follows Linkin Park from early recording sessions in 2022 through to the creation of their latest album, From Zero, and their return to the stage in São Paulo last year. Tickets for the showings go on sale on August 13.

Linkin Park’s DJ and creative director Joe Hahn has helmed the work, who digs into the band's creative process and friendships while introducing the group’s next chapter with vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

Audiences can experience Linkin Park: Unshatter in standard 2D cinemas as well as premium SCREENX, 4DX and Ultra4DX auditoriums in select locations worldwide.

SCREENX expands key moments beyond the main screen with immersive panoramic imagery, while 4DX – developed by South Korean multiplex cinema chain CJ CGV subsidiary CJ 4DPLEX – surrounds audiences with synchronised motion and environmental effects to bring the film's concert performances to life.

I hope longtime fans see parts of our journey they've never seen before Joe Hahn

Meanwhile, the Unshatter soundtrack, which is available to pre-order now, includes career-spanning songs and exclusive recordings not featured in the film.

Hahn said: "Unshatter follows a very particular moment in Linkin Park’s history and documents a path through loss, uncertainty, friendship, and reinvention. I hope longtime fans see parts of our journey they've never seen before, and I hope people who are just discovering our music come away with a better understanding of how we got here.

“But even beyond Linkin Park, I hope people connect with it as a story about relationships, resilience, and what it really takes to move forward when you don't have all the answers.”

Details of global expansion of the film’s release in select cities are to follow.