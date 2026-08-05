Jo Whiley to host BBC Introducing special in Stirling featuring James Emmanuel, Alice Faye and more

BBC Radio 2 host Jo Whiley will present a special edition of her show from Stirling, in collaboration with BBC Introducing, ahead of this year’s Radio 2 In The Park.

The programme will air on September 10 before the festival kicks off in City Park from September 11-13.

It will feature exclusive interviews and live performances from three rising Scottish artists – James Emmanuel, who was interviewed recently in Music Week, Alice Faye and Fright Years. Each artist will perform an original song and a cover track live on the show.

Wiley said: “I cannot wait to visit Stirling for the first time for Radio 2 in the Park in September, and to present a live show from the city featuring three local musicians will be very special indeed.”

Nigerian-born and Edinburgh-based soul singer Emmanuel has been championed by BBC Introducing In Scotland from the start of his journey after his first upload in May 2025. He performed on the BBC Introducing stage at TRNSMT 2026 and has also received support from Emily Pilbeam on the Introducing Mixtape on BBC Radio 6 Music and Jess Iszatt on BBC Radio 1 Introducing.

Emmanuel said: “Two years ago, the amazing DJ Spoony introduced me at the Soul Kitchen for my first ever show in London. A year from that show, the legend that is Mr Trevor Nelson introduced me at the Royal Albert Hall. Only a few weeks back the iconic Jo Whiley was spinning my latest single on her show. It’s been an amazing journey and an incredible level of support shown from day one. I appreciate it and I look forward to performing live on BBC Radio 2, as part of this gig!”

To present a live show from the city featuring three local musicians will be very special indeed Jo Wiley

Alice Faye, a folk singer from Glasgow, was named this year’s BBC Introducing Scotland Artist Of The Year, which earned her a performance on the Introducing stage at TRNSMT 2026. BBC Introducing supported Alice in Scotland from the beginning, after she first uploaded a song in 2022.

Faye said: “So, so excited to be a part of the lineup for BBC Introducing Radio 2 with the one and only Jo Whiley!! Genuinely such a dream come true, and just hope I make Scotland proud.”

Fright Years, a four-piece band from Edinburgh, have also been championed by BBC Introducing In Scotland. They performed on the Introducing stage at TRSMT 2025, and recorded a special Maida Vale session for BBC Introducing Live 2025.

Harrison MacLeod-Bonnar from Fright Years said: “To be chosen to play live on Jo’s show is so special for us, they’ve championed many of our all-time favourite artists and we couldn’t be more excited to be involved. With the opportunity to pay tribute to one of these artists ahead of R2 in The Park in Stirling, we can’t think of a better way to mark our BBC Radio 2 debut.”

Highlights from the BBC Introducing night in Stirling will broadcast on BBC Introducing In Scotland on September 11 from 8–10pm BST on BBC Radio Scotland.