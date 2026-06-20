Making Waves: James Emmanuel

After co-workers at an Edinburgh bar praised his singing during shifts, James Emmanuel began sharing his soulful croon with the world. Now, with a new EP imminent, the Fontana-signed artist recounts his dreams coming true...

INTERVIEW: Charlotte Krol

PHOTO: Izzy Leach

Your latest release is about to arrive, which follows your debut EP, A Time To Heal. How are you feeling about it?

“I’m very excited. This one cuts across the wide range of my musical palette. For the last EP, I was very conscious to introduce myself through traditional soul. But this time, I wanted to keep it soulful and bring in other influences, like British indie music.”

Previously, you were signed to Decca and are now with Fontana. What has been the impact of that major backing?

“It’s been fabulous. I came into this having completely different expectations and it’s all been positively better. Decca were clear: ‘James, we don’t want you to do anything new. This is just how we’re going to develop things.’ When I moved to Fontana, most of my team came with me. They must love me for some reason, haha.”

How did the label’s involvement come about initially?

“The process felt like a dream. I released a song, Lonesome Man, in 2023, and put all my money into it. Nothing happened. I kept sending it to iHeartRadio in America. Nothing. One day, it was played on the station, so I put it out on Instagram. I’ll never forget how Sam Mumford [now senior A&R Manager, Fontana] reached out, like he’d decided it was already happening. He said, ‘Let’s get the songs going.’ I thought, ‘Is this you leading me to the slaughter?’ It felt unreal!”

You were raised in Nigeria, have lived in South Africa and are now settled in Edinburgh. How has that affected your work?

“It has removed selfishness. When I listen to other people’s music, sometimes I find it’s too much about them. Music is about people. And the best way to know about people is to be in different places, experience different things, so that you can come to accept that, actually, we’re all the same. What I’m trying to create with my music is a place where everybody can feel a part of it. I want every demographic at my shows. Edinburgh has played a huge part in that.”

Your live calendar includes Love Supreme Jazz Festival this summer – how have you found playing shows so far?

“For me, the best part of being a musician is playing live. I get to connect with people in real time. I never find touring or playing live emotionally exhausting. It’s physically exhausting in terms of the travelling, yes, but playing live is the holy grail for me.”

Finally, what are you hoping to achieve as an artist?

“My purpose is to try to bridge the gap between traditional soul and a [mainstream] radio audience. It’s been amazing working with Decca and Fontana – just how much support I’ve had. They actually invest in making sure that everything is done properly. I was at this year’s MOBOs and Dickon Stainer [UMG UK & Ireland chairman & CEO] came up to me to reassure me – two or three different times – saying, ‘Your songwriting is amazing. Just keep bringing the songs. The songwriting is your thing.’ It really meant a lot, because I’m not just a guy existing in the shadows.”

KEY RELEASE: Good Man EP (June 26)

LABEL: Fontana

MANAGEMENT: Bounse MGMT

INSTAGRAM: @jamesemmanuelofficial