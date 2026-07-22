Sam Smith partners with BBC Introducing to find support acts for UK residencies

Sam Smith is partnering with BBC Introducing to launch a search for up-and-coming artists to open for the musician at their UK residency shows in Manchester and London

Artists will be able to upload their music to the BBC Introducing Uploader from July 29 until August 5, selecting the ‘Sam Smith’ tag, to be considered for the opportunity.

Shortlisted artists will be selected by a BBC Introducing panel, with Smith then choosing the final 10 artists to open for their shows. The winners will be announced later this summer.

“It’s exciting to be part of this amazing new initiative," said Smith. "The discovery process for artists and audiences is so important and being able to play a part in that is fantastic.”

Smith’s Manchester and London residencies will follow the release of their latest album, Hazel Eyes, in August. The artist will play two nights at Manchester’s Albert Hall from September 3-4, followed by eight nights at London’s Coliseum (September 8-9, 11-12, 15-16 & 18-19).

Championing new talent and showcasing established artists is at the heart of what we do and we’re delighted to be partnering with Sam Smith for their upcoming residency shows Lorna Clarke, BBC

As well as performing for one of Smith’s residency shows, successful artists will also be given the opportunity to be featured across BBC Introducing.

“This partnership with Sam Smith and BBC Introducing reflects the full breadth of BBC Music’s work, from supporting emerging artists with their earlier recordings and live performances to connecting our audiences with globally renowned stars," said Lorna Clarke, director of BBC Music.

"Championing new talent and showcasing established artists is at the heart of what we do and we’re delighted to be partnering with Sam Smith for their upcoming residency shows.”

BBC Introducing editor Kelly Betts added: “BBC Introducing exists to support and champion new artists across the UK and so we're thrilled to be partnering with Sam Smith to give ten emerging artists a chance to open for their special September shows. I have no doubt that it will provide an incredible opportunity to showcase some of the next generation of UK music and we’re delighted that Sam is trusting BBC Introducing artists with this opportunity."

The partnership with Smith forms part of the BBC's Summer Of Music 2026, which will alwo include exclusive performances from artists such as Charli xcx and Calvin Harris, alongside new documentaries celebrating Madonna, Wham! and David Bowie, among others.

The broadcaster will also air festivals and live music events including Radio 1 at Reading & Leeds, 1Xtra Salutes Carnival, Radio 2 in the Park, the BBC Proms, Boomtown, Radio 1 in Ibiza and Radio 1 in Malta.