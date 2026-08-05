Eden Sessions welcomes 60,000 music fans as part of 25th anniversary for Eden Project

The Eden Sessions has reported one its most successful seasons to date.

The concert series welcomed almost 60,000 music fans across 10 shows during June and July as part of the Eden Project’s 25th anniversary year.

In September 2019, the Eden Project and AEG Presents announced a new partnership, Eden Sessions Ltd, to run the Eden Sessions.

The 2026 edition delivered its biggest line-up to-date, hosting 28 artists in Cornwall to perform in front of the Biomes. It has now staged more than 150 shows over 25 years.

The line-up included: Wolf Alice, Snow Patrol, Becky Hill, Pixies, Bowling for Soup and Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Bastille, Ben Howard, The Maccabees, Mika and CMAT.

The event continued to attract new audiences, with one third attending a Session for the first time.

Simon Townsend, director of the Eden Sessions, said: “Live music remains one of the experiences people value most. At a time when audiences are becoming increasingly selective about where they spend their money, it’s encouraging to see the Sessions attracting both return fans and first-time visitors.

"We're very conscious that this has been a challenging period for many venues, festivals and event organisers, both in Cornwall and across the UK. That's why we're particularly grateful for the continued support of our audiences, artists, partners and suppliers.

At a time when audiences are becoming increasingly selective about where they spend their money, it’s encouraging to see the Sessions attracting both return fans and first-time visitors Simon Townsend

He added: "Cornwall's reputation as a cultural destination depends on a rich mix of live music, arts and events across the county, and we're proud to play our part in that wider story. When live music thrives, it benefits local businesses, supports jobs and helps attract visitors to the region. The recent government business rates support announced for live music venues is a welcome recognition of the importance of protecting that ecosystem for the future."

The Sessions supports over 200 jobs across event production, hospitality, security, stewarding and associated services.

The event also provides opportunities for local students studying festival and events management degrees to gain hands-on experience as part of the event.

The Eden Sessions 2026 was supported by a range of commercial partners, including presenting partner Volvo Car UK, St Austell Brewery, Thatchers, Hard Teaze, Instax, WestCountry Foodservice and Nice Drinks.

Click here to read Music Week’s CMAT cover feature.

PHOTO: CMAT performing at the Eden Sessions (credit: Kathryn Nichols)