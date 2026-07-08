Primary Wave signs publishing, recordings and touring deal with Foreigner's Mick Jones

Primary Wave Music has partnered with Mick Jones of Foreigner.

This new partnership will see Primary Wave partner with Jones on his publishing and recording catalogues, as well as name, image and likeness, and touring of Foreigner.

Access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure will be provided under the terms of the deal. There are plans for all teams to work closely with Foreigner on new marketing, branding, digital and sync opportunities, as well as film & television projects.

The Grammy-nominated rock band have sold more than 80 million albums globally. Their hit singles include Waiting For A Girl Like You, Juke Box Hero, I Want To Know What Love Is, Feels Like The First Time and Cold As Ice.

Mick Jones said: “Larry Mestel has created a unique company that focuses on heritage artists and develops them with incredible success. I am personally thrilled that he and his team of professionals will be working alongside my long-term friends and managers, Phil Carson and Stewart Young, to build upon the awareness of Foreigner and our songs.

“Over 20 years ago, I reformed the band with the finest musicians I could find. This year, we will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the 1977 New York founding with a live album and movie that features original members Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood joining Foreigner for a magnificent concert on Ellis Island. I can’t think of a better home for this and Foreigner’s future than Primary Wave.”

Mick Jones is one of the most prolific songwriters of all time Larry Mestel

Larry Mestel, Primary Wave’s CEO & founder, said: “Mick Jones is one of the most prolific songwriters of all time, and Foreigner is one of the few remaining super groups that continue to provide an amazing live experience. We are honoured to partner with Mick, Phil Carson, Stewart Young, and the band to help take their songs and brand to even higher levels.”

Primary Wave’s Eric Baker added: “Foreigner’s music is a part of a global culture and having this legendary band join the Primary Wave family is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to working alongside Phil Carson, Stewart Young, and the entire team to ensure these timeless songs continue to inspire audiences around the world for decades to come.”