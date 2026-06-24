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Can Sam Fender & Olivia Dean return to No.1 as Olivia Rodrigo chases singles top spot?

Charlotte Krol

by Charlotte Krol
Wednesday, Jun 24th 2026 at 5:45PM

Sam Fender & Olivia Dean could see a 14th non-consecutive week atop the singles chart with Rein Me In.

The pair’s 2025 collaboration is currently clocking 25,726 sales – with 3 sales from physical and 288 sales from downloads – bringing its sales-equivalent streams to 25,435.

That’s according to the second Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash of the week, which shows that the pair are being chased by Olivia Rodrigo at No.2, who has 20,199 sales of Stupid Song. ...

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