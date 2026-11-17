At the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2026, Girls I Rate founder Carla Marie Williams MBE brought Mentor Me to life. Here, we highlight some insights and career tips from the video interviews with artists and executives, including Nova Twins and The Orchard’s Cookie Pryce…

WORDS: CARLA MARIE WILLIAMS MBE

PHOTO: CHELSEA BOSTWICK

NOVA TWINS

The MOBO, AIM and Women In Music Award-winning duo who are breaking down barriers for women in the music industry, specifically in rock, ...