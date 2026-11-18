Duties to include

Maintaining the books and records using Xero/Quickbooks for Limited companies, LLPs and sole traders. This will include:

Cash Book and Bank Reconciliation

Raising and posting sales invoices, reviewing outstanding debtors and assisting with debtor collection

Posting purchase invoices, reviewing outstanding creditors and reconciling supplier statements

Processing and recording credit card transactions, and performing account reconciliations

Posting credit card transactions and reconciling transactions

Preparing VAT Returns on Xero/QuickBooks in line with the new Making Tax Digital requirements

Corresponding with the banks regarding opening new bank accounts, confirmation of balances and receipt of documents

Daily review of banking and cashflow for all clients

Management of clients’ cash flow.

Timely and accurate processing of wages and supplier payments, following established procedural and compliance requirements

To correspond with contacts to gain approval on purchase invoices which need paying

Assisting other members of the department with any ad hoc projects that may arise

Skills and Qualifications Required

1-2 years bookkeeping experience; Music desired but not essential;

Ideally as a minimum Level 2 AAT qualified or studying towards;

Previous use of Xero and QuickBooks desired

Strong numeracy skills, with a high level of accuracy when processing financial information and performing calculations;

Proficient analytical skills, with the ability to interpret information, identify discrepancies and apply logical problem solving;

Effective timesheet management, ensuring working hours are recorded accurately and entries kept up to date;

Effective organisation and prioritisation of workload, with the ability to switch between tasks as required while maintaining accuracy, attention to detail and efficiency; and

Good awareness of deadlines, with ability to progress routine tasks in a timely manner to ensure deadlines are met.

Knowledge Attitude and Behaviours Required

Ability to prioritise and manage time in line with internal and external deadlines, in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work well independently and with others

Ability to multi-task

Ability to effectively communicate with colleagues, clients and third parties

Ability to use own initiative

Keen interest in the Music Industry

Our Story

Based in the City of London, CC Young are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors,with offices in London, Stockholm and Los Angeles.

For nearly 30 years, we’ve been champions of music creators, advocating for the rights of artists, songwriters, and their teams.

Our mission goes beyond numbers, we ensure our artists they are paid fairly and financially protected in an ever-changing industry.

Our firm has grown steadily, expanding into specialist departments covering tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and in-depth royalty audits via our colleagues at Y Royalties.

Why Should you choose CC Young?



Make a difference – At CC Young we are passionate about what we do and proud of the role we play in supporting the music artists, ensuring they are paid fairly. Be part of our journey.

Serious commitment to growth – personal development is important to us. We will make sure we support your growth and give you broad experience across your role and a personal development allowance.

Our team is our greatest asset, and we have cultivated a workplace culture that’s welcoming, collaborative, and inclusive. We encourage people to be themselves while supporting their growth.



Equal Opportunities



CC Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk