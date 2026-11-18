Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Cher set for Glastonbury 2027

Sam Fender, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Cher have been announced as headliners for Glastonbury 2027.

After taking a fallow year in 2026, the festival will return to Worthy Farm, Pilton, from June 23-27 next year.

Cher, who will be 81 at the time of the event, will become the oldest performer to take on the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot.

We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year Emily Eavis

The first wave of artist announcements also includes Massive Attack, Sombr, Little Simz, Chase & Status, The xx, Lily Allen, Ezra Collective, Kraftwerk, Lola Young, Skye Newman, Adéla, Sienna Spiro, Crowded House, Angine de Poitrine, Atarashii Gakko!, The Avalanches, Basement Jaxx, Blood Orange, Bonobo, Ellie Goulding, Chvrches, Primal Scream and The Streets.



"We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what’s to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists," said organiser Emily Eavis in an Instagram post. "We are beyond excited about how it’s all shaping up…



"We will bring you even more names in the new year and can’t wait to see you down here on Worthy Farm in June for some much-needed good times!"

Other confirmed acts include Teddy Swims, Texas, Confidence Man, Mike D 50, Christine And The Queens, De La Soul, Young Fathers, Robyn, Nia Archives, Kacey Musgraves, Hot Chip, Underworld, Leon Bridges, Westside Cowboy, The War On Drugs, Saint Etienne, Lianne La Havas, FKA Twigs, FLO, Jamie T, Florence Road and Wunderhorse.

Tickets sold out within 42 minutes of going on sale last month.

PHOTO: Anthony Pham