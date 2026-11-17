Spotify rolls out Artist Profile Protection tool to all artists

Spotify is rolling out its Artist Profile Protection tool to all artists, giving them greater control over the music featured on their profiles.

The tool first launched in beta earlier this year following concerns about AI music used to impersonate established artists on streaming platforms that also appears on their own pages.

It also helps address the issue of music ending up on the wrong artist pages, whether from metadata errors, shared artist names or deliberate impersonation. The company says it is the first streaming service to offer this level of protection.

Artists should never have to find someone else’s music under their name Sam Duboff, Spotify

Spotify added that it worked with thousands of artists during the beta to refine the tool and make it easier to protect their profiles without disrupting release schedules.

“Artists should never have to find someone else’s music under their name," said Sam Duboff, global head of marketing & policy, Spotify For Artists. "Their artist profile should be in their control. Starting today, every artist on Spotify can use Artist Profile Protection to review what shows up on their profile and prevent spammy and incorrect releases from ever reaching their page or their fans.

"We’re the first and only streaming service with a solution to the industry wide problem of content mismatch, and we hope it sets a new standard for streaming platforms.”

Artists can opt in through Spotify For Artists and receive notifications when new music is delivered with their name attached.

If a release isn't theirs, artists can remove it from their profile, preventing it from appearing alongside their music, affecting their stats or being recommended to their listeners.

Acts who used the feature in beta: Diplo, Samia, Searows, The Army, The Navy and Dave East.

Releases go live as scheduled unless an artist takes action. For those who want more control, an advanced setting lets them manually approve or decline releases before they appear on their profile.

Last month, Sony Music said it was stepping up its fight against streaming fraud after revealing it has nearly doubled its takedown requests for AI-generated tracks in the space of six months.

The major told the FT it had asked platforms to remove more than 260,000 tracks by the end of September – up from 135,000 at the end of March – as it contends with a surge in deepfake songs impersonating artists from Harry Styles to Adele.