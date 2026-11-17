Felipe Holguin named CEO of Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula

Universal Music Group (UMG) has named Felipe Holguin as CEO of Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula.

Holguin, who brings more than 30 years of experience across music, media, technology and finance, will report to Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of UMG.

He succeeds longtime UMG Latin chief Jesús López, who decided to step down from the role to become chairman emeritus of UMG’s Global Talent Services (GTS).

Holguin will be tasked with leading UMG’s Latin music operations across the US, Latin America and Iberia, working with local and global teams to develop new talent, support artists throughout their careers, showcase the region’s music and cultures, and introduce UMG’s catalogue to new generations.

Felipe combines deep respect for artistry and the Latin creative ecosystem with expertise across business, technology, and data Sir Lucian Grainge

“Latin music has led the way in opening global audiences to artists around the world, showing how music can cross borders while staying rooted in the cultures that give it life. Its many voices and sounds continue to expand what’s possible and point toward what’s next," said Grainge.

"Felipe combines deep respect for artistry and the Latin creative ecosystem with expertise across business, technology, and data. I’m excited to see him work with our teams to invest in the extraordinary and the unexpected and to create more global opportunities for artists.”

Our role is to bring together the ideas, platforms, and partnerships that help them reach fans and move culture forward Felipe Holguin

At Univision Communications, Holguin was CEO of Fusion Media Group and also served as EVP of digital, news and music at Univision, leading strategy, operations, and M&A across Univision.com, including its music streaming and audio platform and televised music award-show franchises.

Earlier in his career, Holguin co-founded Page One Media, publisher of Hispanic business magazine Poder.

Most recently, he worked with Hybe Latin America on strategy and operations. He previously worked with Exile Content Studio on the launch, growth, and sale of its music business to Hybe, as well as on the company’s strategy and development, including its acquisition by Candle Media.

“Artists are the ultimate change agents," said Holguin. "Our role is to bring together the ideas, platforms, and partnerships that help them reach fans and move culture forward. Jesús and the talented people across Latin America and Iberia have helped shape Latin music’s global rise. I’m excited to work with UMG’s teams across the globe to build our company around artists and help their music travel even further.”

López had led UMG’s Latin music business for more than 25 years, working with artists including J Balvin, Juanes, Karol G, Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Sebastián Yatra, David Bisbal and Aitana.

He worked with UMG chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge to put in place a succession plan

“I’m proud to welcome Felipe to UMG," said López. "He’s an accomplished leader with a clear vision for the future, and I’m confident he’ll build on the extraordinary foundation our teams have created. I look forward to supporting the company as we continue our shared mission of helping artists realise the full scope of their ambitions.”