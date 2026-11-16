Jesús López exits as UMG Latin chief to become GTS chairman emeritus

Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula chair and CEO Jesús López has stepped down from his role to become chairman emeritus of Universal Music Group’s Global Talent Services (GTS).

López has led UMG’s Latin music business for more than 25 years, working with artists including J Balvin, Juanes, Karol G, Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Sebastián Yatra, David Bisbal and Aitana.

He has been working with UMG chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge to put in place a succession plan, with details to be announced in due course.

“Jesús is an industry icon who has helped change the course of Latin music on the world stage," said Grainge. " Throughout our industry’s evolution he has been a tireless advocate for the creative community, building a team that has advanced the careers of countless superstars.

"I’m grateful for the care he’s taken to prepare the business for the future and delighted that he’ll help shape the future of GTS, a company born of his own vision for serving artists. I look forward to continuing our work together.”

As I begin this next chapter within UMG, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together Jesús López, GTS

UMG’s Latin artist services agency, GTS was conceived by López and launched in 2007. It is focused on management, booking, promotion, and brand partnerships, with offices in eight countries. Narcís Rebollo is its president and CEO.

According to the announcement, López will "continue to champion artists across every aspect of their careers" in his new role.

The former BMG Mexico president will also continue UMG’s collaboration with Art House Academy, which has helped nurture talents including Latin Grammy Best New Artist winners Joaquina and Ela Taubert.

“As I begin this next chapter within UMG, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together: a company that believes in artists early, stays with them and helps their music travel further than anyone imagined," said López. "I look forward to welcoming my successor and supporting our teams as they build on that success. As chairman of GTS, I will continue pursuing a passion that has guided my entire career: helping artists realise the full scope of their ambitions.

"I’m grateful to Lucian for his trust and support over so many years, and excited to continue working with him and our teams to create new opportunities for artists.”