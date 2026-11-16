U2's first studio LP in almost nine years has stormed to the top of the UK albums chart.

With 35,451 sales (32,520 physical), Carnaval De Luz has built a near-unassailable lead over Becky Hill's third album Rebecca (No.2, 4,511 sales) in the Official Charts Company midweeks, outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined.

Jake Bugg's self-released Alamo (4,087 sales) is in at No.3, with Flawed By Design by Scarlet Rebels (4,009 sales) also new at No.4. ...