Samantha Saturn named general manager of ASCAP Nashville

ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) has announced the appointment of music industry veteran Samantha Saturn as general manager, ASCAP Nashville.

In the newly established role, Saturn will be responsible for directing day-to-day operations in the Nashville office, reporting directly to ASCAP COO and CFO Brian Roberts and EVP and head of creative membership Nicole George-Middleton, both based at ASCAP’s New York City HQ. Her appointment is effective December 1, 2026.

Saturn's decades of executive leadership experience spanning performing rights, recorded music and digital music and technology platforms. She most recently served for nearly eight years as CMO of SESAC Music Group.

“Creating this new role reflects our commitment to Music City and our vibrant new Nashville office in Wedgewood-Houston,” said ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews. “As a native Nashvillian who is widely respected and deeply connected across creative and music industry circles, Samantha brings the relationships and strategic vision needed to effectively represent ASCAP and champion our members. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”

Nashville has become a global destination for music creation, with songwriters and composers collaborating across genres and boundaries every day Samantha Saturn, ASCAP Nashville

Earlier in her career, Saturn served as SVP of digital marketing at Columbia Records in New York, where she built digital sales and marketing platforms for artists including Adele, Beyoncé, The Chicks, Bob Dylan, John Legend, AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen and John Mayer. She also co-founded Nashville public visual arts festival Artville.

“Nashville has become a global destination for music creation, with songwriters and composers collaborating across genres and boundaries every day,” said Saturn. “I’m honoured to join Elizabeth Matthews, Brian Roberts, Nicole George-Middleton and the entire ASCAP team to support our members, build partnerships across the city’s creative community, and make our Wedgewood-Houston office a true home for ASCAP creators.”