ICE Services launches free tool to improve music usage reporting

Music technology company ICE Services has launched Screen, a free tool that lets DSPs and reporting partners check music usage reports for structural errors before submission.

The tool allows users to upload supported usage reports and receive a pass/fail result, with errors and warnings identified by line. Results can also be downloaded as a CSV for further investigation.

Screen checks files against the DDEX Digital Sales Reporting (DSR) standard and supports Basic Audio reports in the multi-record block variant, versions 1.3 and 1.4.

“ICE Services exists to ensure songwriters get paid and that depends on usage data we can process accurately and at scale," said Mick Hayes, chief product and technology officer, ICE Services. "We have processed trillions of streams to date, so we know how much time can be lost to avoidable structural issues in reports.

"Screen helps reporting partners get their files right before they enter the ecosystem. We’ve made the tool freely available because better file quality ultimately benefits the whole industry.”

Screen helps redefine the onboarding process by giving engineers building reports access to the checks we run internally Dave Butler, ICE Services

The tool is available to any DSP or reporting partner, including third parties preparing reports on a DSP's behalf, regardless of whether they work with ICE Services.

Screen checks file structure only, rather than the accuracy of usage or revenue figures, commercial content or contractual terms.

"Every usage report we process has to be structurally right before anything else can happen," said Dave Butler, senior product manager, Ingestion, ICE Services. "Screen helps redefine the onboarding process by giving engineers building reports access to the checks we run internally, so they can fix issues early and help make the reporting process more straightforward for everyone involved.”

Mark Isherwood of the DDEX Secretariat added: "Standards only deliver their full benefit when they're implemented consistently across the industry, and there is always a lag between a standard being published and it being properly deployed.

"DDEX therefore welcomes the development of any tools by implementers of its standards that can be of benefit to the whole community. Such initiatives help close the lag between standards publication and implementation."