Raye leads 2027 Grammys with 11 nominations amid strong showing for UK artists

It’s been another good year for UK talent in the Grammy nominations – and for female artists.

Raye has a staggering 11 nominations for the Grammys, following the global hit Where Is My Husband! and the success of sophomore album This Music May Contain Hope, which recently won the Mercury Prize.

Raye is followed by Rosalía with nine nominations. Not far behind, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers are all on seven.

Following Grammy wins at the 2026 edition for Olivia Dean, Lola Young and The Cure, the signs are promising for British acts at the 69th edition staged at the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Sunday, February 7.

As well as Raye’s impressive showing, there are multiple nominations for former winner Olivia Dean (whose album was released in the eligibility period for 2027’s awards).

UK acts also in the running include Sienna Spiro (for the coveted Best New Artist category), Charli xcx, the Rolling Stones, Yungblud, Cynthia Erivo, Fred Again.., Gorillaz, Muse and Robert Smith (who collaborated with Olivia Rodrigo).

Beyoncé has made Grammy history as the first artist with 100 nominations. Morning Dew (Donk) is up for best R&B solo performance.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is tied with Kendrick Lamar with a record five consecutive albums nominated for record of the year.

In some of the key categories, women dominate. Record Of The Year includes nods for Olivia Dean (Man I Need), Ella Langley (Choosin’ Texas), Raye (Where Is My Husband!), Olivia Rodrigo (The Cure), Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor (Berghain), Taylor Swift (The Fate Of Ophelia) and Tame Impala with Jennie (Dracula). Bruno Mars is the lone male-only nominee with I Just Might.

Album Of The Year contenders are: Lost Weekend by Phoebe Bridgers, The Art of Loving by Olivia Dean, Dandelion by Ella Langley, The Romantic by Bruno Mars, This Music May Contain Hope by Raye, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love by Olivia Rodrigo, Lux (Complete Works) by Rosalía and The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift.

British music has continued to go from strength to strength on the world stage in 2026, and it’s wonderful to see this reflected in today’s Grammy nominations Dr Jo Twist

For Song Of The Year, Raye is nominated alongside Mike Sabath for Where Is My Husband!, while Olivia Dean and co-writers Tobias Jesso Jr & Zach Nahome are recognised for Man I Need. They are up against hits including Berghain, Choosin’ Texas and The Cure, as well as Ariana Grande’s Hate That I Made You Love Me, I Knew It, I Knew You by Taylor Swift and Risk It All by Bruno Mars.

Raye is also up for Songwriter Of The Year, where she will compete with recent winner Amy Allen, Edgar Barrera, Joybeth Taylor and Theron Thomas.

For Best New Artist, former Music Week cover star Sienna Spiro is another strong UK contender. She is up against Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Ella Langley, Slayyyter, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and The Womack Sisters.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of the BPI, said: “British music has continued to go from strength to strength on the world stage in 2026, and it’s wonderful to see this reflected in today’s Grammy nominations. UK artists are up for awards across everything from pop, rock and electronic music categories to video game and visual media soundtracks, as well as for some of the awards’ most coveted categories, from Song of the Year and Album of the Year (Olivia Dean, Raye) to Best New Artist (Sienna Spiro).

“We’re seeing a new generation of diverse talent from across the UK breaking through in key international markets, as well as established artists continuing to chart new growth and reach new audiences around the world, in no small part thanks to our world-leading recorded music industry.

“Huge congratulations to Olivia Dean, Raye, Sienna Spiro, Fred again.., Charli XCX, Yungblud, Gorillaz, Muse, and the many other British artists nominated today – and to the teams who work so hard behind the scenes to support them to success.”

PHOTO: Raye performing at the 2025 Grammys (Getty Images/Kevin Winter for The Recording Academy)