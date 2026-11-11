Jamie Miller is looking at a fourth consecutive week at No.1 with Babydoll.

The Welsh star has 40,588 sales of his breakthrough hit, according to the second Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash of the week. Chasing at No.2 is Ashe with 20,812 sales of Stop The Wedding!

Rounding out the singles Top 5: Tate McRae is at No.3 with 19,758 sales of Housewife; Sienna Spiro is at No.4 with 16,275 sales of Great Expectation, and Sombr is at No.5 ...