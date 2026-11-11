Kacey Musgraves & The Chicks complete all-female headline bill for State Fayre 2027

The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves have joined Shania Twain as headliners for State Fayre next summer.

This summer’s inaugural edition of the Essex festival attracted more than 50,000 fans. Taking place in Hylands Park from 18-20 June, next year’s edition marks the first time there has been an all-female headline bill at a major UK camping festival.

All three acts have starred on the cover of Music Week.

Also on a line-up that spans country, rock, Americana, folk, blues and more are the likes of Billy Strings, Sam Barber, The Corrs, Sons Of The East and Drake Milligan.

They are three incredible artists who have inspired and represented vital change, within not only these genres but music as a whole Anna-Sophie Mertens & Alex Simmonds

Brothers Osborne, Dexter And The Moonrocks, Chance Peña, Taylor Acorn, Mountain Grass Unit, Ian Harrison, Noah James, Alyssa Bonagura, Center Mid, Evan Honer, Tyler Nance and Bella McCormick are also on the bill, as are Bear’s Den, Danny Worsnop, Nathan Evans & the Saint PHNX Band, Olivia Rebel and Aaron Rowe.

State Fayre festival organisers Anna-Sophie Mertens and Alex Simmonds said: “It brings us great pride to announce the full headliner line-up for State Fayre 2027, welcoming The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves to Hylands Park alongside the previously announced Shania Twain. Three incredible artists who each in their own way have inspired and represented vital change, within not only these genres but music as a whole. To bring all three together as a UK festival first is something we’re very excited about. With further additions including in-demand Sam Barber, Billy Strings Brothers Osborne and The Corrs showing the breadth of what makes State Fayre what it is – and much more to be announced – we’re asking if it can be June 2027 already?”

Councillor Jennie Lardge, deputy leader of Chelmsford City Council and cabinet member for culture & leisure added:

"State Fayre's debut year at Hylands Park was a brilliant success, and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying an unforgettable weekend of incredible live music and fantastic food here in Chelmsford. We're thrilled to be welcoming the festival back in 2027, and with an outstanding lineup already confirmed, it promises to be another very special weekend for our city."

The event has also confirmed the return of The FUME Pit, State Fayre’s BBQ element, which will welcome over 15 UK and international BBQ traders to the festival for the entire weekend.

Tickets are on general sale from 9am on Friday November 13.

Anna-Sophie Mertens won the Live Music Inspiration category at the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2025, read our interview from earlier this year here.

The line-up so far and day splits are below:

Friday, June 18

The Chicks

Billy Strings

Sam Barber

Dexter and the Moonrocks

Chance Peña

Danny Worsnop

Taylor Acorn

Mountain Grass Unit

Ian Harrison

Saturday, June 19

Shania Twain

Drake Milligan

Sons of the East

Nathan Evans & the Saint PHNX Band

Noah James

Alyssa Bonagura

Center Mid

Olivia Rebel

Sunday, June 20

Kacey Musgraves

The Corrs

Brothers Osborne

Bear’s Den

Evan Honer

Aaron Rowe

Tyler Nance

Bella McCormick