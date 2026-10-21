Are you creative, passionate about indie music and fluent in all things digital marketing? Are you looking for a step up in your career and excited by the idea of joining a boutique label setup at a pivotal time?



We're looking for a new Marketing & Audience Development Manager to join the Chess Club Records team, working across an exciting roster of developing and established artists.



Reporting into the label founders, the Marketing & Audience Development Manager will touch all parts of artist marketing. The role will see you collaborating directly with artists and their teams to build creative, forward thinking and commercially astute digital & traditional marketing campaigns. You will manage day-to-day relationships with our partners, such as Virgin Music and PR companies, to ensure our repertoire is being worked effectively around the world.



As well as leading on artist campaigns, you will be integral in building the Chess Club brand as a whole, running catalog marketing and spearheading our live promotion activity - working closely with our partner Kilimanjaro Live to run marketing for live events.



About Chess Club:



Established in 2007, Chess Club Records has built an industry-wide reputation as one of the UK’s most influential boutique independent labels. Over the course of almost 20 years, Chess Club has discovered and released some of this generation’s most exciting alternative artists including debut releases from Wolf Alice, Jungle, MØ, Mumford & Sons, Easy Life, Billie Marten, and many more. In recent years the Chess Club Records roster has included a mix of established globally touring artists and new acts, such as Alfie Templeman, Coach Party, SOFY, Pixey, Siobhán Winifred, jo from school and more.



As well as the label arm, Chess Club’s history as a live promoter dates back to 2005. Over 10 years our new music nights in London hosted seminal debut or early UK shows for the likes of MGMT, Bon Iver, Mumford & Sons, Florence & The Machine, The XX, Lykke Li and Michael Kiwanuka, among others. Chess Club Live recently relaunched in association with Kilimanjaro Live, with seasonal club nights now taking place at London's The Social.



What you'll be doing:

Digital & traditional marketing campaign management for developing and established artists

Collaborating closely with artists and 3rd party creatives to commission and produce campaign assets, including music videos, live sessions, social content, artwork - building unique and visually impressive creative worlds for our artists

Digital marketing including digital advertising strategy, running CRM campaigns through email and text channels, devising social media rollout plans for artists. Running creator marketing efforts, either working with agencies or actioning in house using co:brand to find & book creators and manage campaigns

Working closely with our D2C partner to run e-commerce activity for the label and artists alike

Managing physical production of vinyl, merch, CD. Working closely with our existing manufacturing partners to oversee the process from start to finish

Managing in real life event based activity, such as our seasonal Chess Club club nights, artist/fan meet ups and release parties

Working closely with label founders to set and manage budgets

Setting up campaigns for the best commercial results possible, harnessing knowledge of official charts, competitor campaigns, and marketing trends

Using data and in depth knowledge of the label's catalog to identify opportunities for catalog marketing efforts, including revisiting tracks through new digital campaigns and engaging in events such as Record Store Day annually

Setting up releases with our global digital and physical distribution partners, regularly handling metadata. You'll be responsible for the flow of campaign information to their internal teams, ensuring alignment with goals and that communication is timely and thorough

Key skills & experience:

Passion for the genres Chess Club primarily operates within: Indie, Indie Pop, Rock, Alternative and the scenes / subcultures around the music. Music isn't just your job, it's integral to who you are

5+ years experience at a music focused company, this could be within a label, distributor, agency or promoter

Experience leading on campaigns, either digital or traditional media focused

Highly motivated with an entrepreneurial mindset

A diligent yet efficient approach to work, you are able to work under pressure while prioritising and problem solving as you go

A digital first mindset, you are comfortable planning social rollouts, and using data to inform strategy and understand results

Brilliant communication skills, the ability to manage and grow relationships with artists, managers and external teams alike

Chess Club are an apprenticeship employer, and this involves training young people up often as their first office jobs. An ability and willingness to train and help junior staff to grow is important

What you'll get from us:

A competitive salary commensurate with your experience

Hybrid working: 2 days a week remote / 3 days in a modern office environment in Shoreditch, London sharing with exciting music management and PR companies

Cycle to Work scheme

Opportunities for international and domestic travel as part of business development and artist campaigns

28 days holiday including bank holidays. On top of this, we fully shut down for Christmas at Chess Club, so you'll also get a full 2 weeks off to recharge before the new year at no cost to your holiday allowance

Pension scheme

Please send a cover letter explaining how your experience fits and why you'd love to work at Chess Club, along with your CV to jobs@chessclubrecords.com before 11th November 2026