Deaf Havana ink worldwide artist services deal with Cooking Vinyl

Cooking Vinyl have signed Deaf Havana to a worldwide artist services deal for their forthcoming eighth studio album, which is set for release in 2027.

The agreement follows the British rock band’s sold out October/November UK tour.

“I’ve been a fan of Deaf Havana since first seeing them at Club 85 in Hitchin back in 2008," said Cooking Vinyl's Tom Newman. "It’s been incredible to follow their journey over the years and watch the brothers evolve into the exceptional songwriters they are today. With so much renewed excitement surrounding the band, and some ambitious plans up our sleeves, I truly believe the best chapter of Deaf Havana is yet to come."

Deaf Havana have achieved three UK Top 10 albums, including their silver-certified 2011 sophomore LP Fools And Worthless Liars.

This recent anniversary tour sold over 15,000 tickets in the UK and re-lit a spark for thousands of fans as to just why this band is so special Jamie Osman, Real Life Management

“After 10 years away from the Deaf Havana business, it is so exciting to be not only back involved with the lads again but signing the band to Cooking Vinyl who seem to truly understand both the history and the scope of what the act can still achieve," said Real Life Management MD Jamie Osman.

"This recent anniversary tour sold over 15,000 tickets in the UK and re-lit a spark for thousands of fans as to just why this band is so special. [Rob Collins, MD], Tom and the team truly are passionate about the future and their track record at Cooking Vinyl this past 24 months has been nothing short of sensational. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Deaf Havana's James Veck-Gilodi and Matthew Veck-Gilodi added: “We are delighted to have signed with the wonderful Cooking Vinyl. As soon as we met with Tom, Rob and the team we knew that Cooking Vinyl would be a perfect home for this next chapter of Deaf Havana and we could not be more excited for what is to come!”

Cooking Vinyl, which was acquired by US independent music company Exceleration Music last year, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026,

The company is home to artists including Shed Seven, Roger Waters, Blue, Passenger, Nina Nesbitt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billy Bragg, The Darkness, Del Amitri, Babymetal, The Prodigy and James Morrison.

PHOTO: (L-R) Tom Newman, Rob Collins (Cooking Vinyl), Matthew Veck-Gilodi, James Veck-Gilodi (Deaf Havana), Jamie Osman (Real Life Management)

Photo Credit: Jon Stone