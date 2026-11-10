TuneCore promotes Tash Shah to vice president of global marketing

TuneCore has named Tash Shah as vice president, global marketing.

Shah’s new role at the independent development partner for self-releasing artists was announced by Brian Miller, chief business officer. She will report to Miller.

“Independent artists who are already building an audience need more than a place to upload music,” said Brian Miller. “They need a partner that helps them grow. Tash has spent three years understanding what those artists need, and she has the vision to make TuneCore the platform they choose to build their careers on. I’m excited to see her lead our global marketing team into this next chapter.”

As VP, global marketing, Shah leads worldwide marketing strategy, spanning brand and creative, customer acquisition, lifecycle and retention, and product marketing at TuneCore, part of Believe.

“As a member of the TuneCore senior leadership team, Shah will shape how TuneCore reaches and serves rising independent artists and strengthen the company’s position in the global digital music marketplace,” said a statement.

Tash has spent three years understanding what those artists need, and she has the vision to make TuneCore the platform they choose to build their careers on Brian Miller

“TuneCore has always been a space for artists to distribute their music, but we know their journey begins long before that moment and continues far beyond it,” said Tash Shah. “I'm so excited to step into this role at a time when supporting that journey means more than ever, and look forward to leading our global marketing team as we build a brand that not only serves as an intrinsic part of the artists' creative community, but also helps them succeed on their own terms.”

Shah joined TuneCore in 2023 as vice president, international, where she led international strategy, held P&L responsibility for each market, and managed a team of heads of TuneCore across 17 countries in Europe, APAC, LATAM and Africa.

“Across brand and growth programmes, her ‘local-first’ approach ensured deep connection to the artists and audiences it was designed for, whilst remaining aligned with global direction,” added the statement.

Prior to joining TuneCore, she spent 12 years at Spotify, where she served as the company’s first head of marketing in the UK. She enacted some of the platform's earliest in-house artist marketing campaigns and secured major partnerships with the BBC, Nike, and more.