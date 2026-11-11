IDOL's Labelcamp launches AI Connector

IDOL's distribution management platform Labelcamp has launched an AI Connector that enables labels and distributors execute supply chain operations and perform complex analytics using conversational AI.

The tool integrates with AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT, running alongside Labelcamp's existing dashboard to provide a "powerful conversational interface for catalogue and data management".

It allows users to make natural-language requests to retrieve insights and carry out operational tasks, including analysing streaming trends and playlist performance, comparing social media-driven plays, adjusting territorial rights across multiple releases, updating metadata in bulk and rescheduling album rollouts.

It can also add missing DSP artist IDs across a catalogue and explain why a platform rejected a delivery.



The AI Connector can also connect with external software, allowing users to analyse ad campaign results from platforms such as Meta, Spotify and TikTok alongside project information stored in tools like Notion.

Labelcamp says the tool is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for AI integrations, which lets assistants work with its data without exposing anything sensitive.

“The AI Connector gives distributor and label teams direct control over their day-to-day operations," said Labelcamp general manager Nicolas Safieh. "Teams can turn a plain-language request into real actions, like importing complex sets of metadata or breaking down how listeners discover a release, in as much detail as each platform allows, while keeping their catalogue and financial data private and protected.

"We hope this will streamline our partners’ daily workflow and give them immediate access to their entire operation.”

The AI Connector gives labels and distributors tools that remove the administrative strain of global distribution Pascal Bittard, IDOL

The tool is available immediately to all Labelcamp’s clients and to IDOL, its distributed labels and their artists. IDOL’s own operations teams beta-tested it in daily use before launch.

A new platform feature, which Labelcamp says is designed to give rightsholders more control over how AI companies use their music, also rolls out immediately. Labelcamp can communicate AI transparency tags to DSPs if AI was involved in a release and set rules on whether their recordings can be used for AI training and generation.

Labelcamp grew its revenue by 23% between July 2025 and June 2026, driven by the addition of new clients across Europe, LATAM and APAC, as well as organic growth from its existing client base.

Labelcamp works with more than 30 third-party B2B clients across six continents. Its roster includes European independents such as Because Music (France), Ditto Music (UK), Kompakt (Germany), PIAS (UK/Belgium) and WMMusicDistribution (Hungary), as well as international distribution partners including ERIK (India), Euphoria Media Group (Hong Kong) and FaroLatino (Argentina). The platform currently manages over 10 million tracks to 180 DSPs worldwide.

“We’ve spent years building a platform that can actually run independent distribution operations end to end," added Pascal Bittard, president & founder of Labelcamp and IDOL. "The AI Connector gives labels and distributors tools that remove the administrative strain of global distribution, so teams can invest their energy where it genuinely counts, building long-term audiences and supporting their artists.”