Josh Van Valkenburg named president of UMPG Nashville as Troy Tomlinson transitions to advisory role

Josh Van Valkenburg has been appointed president of UMPG Nashville.

Van Valkenburg will report to Jody Gerson, chairman & CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group. He will be based in Nashville and assume his position on January 4, 2027,

Longtime UMPG Nashville Chairman & CEO Troy Tomlinson is transitioning to an exclusive advisory role supporting the company, its songwriters and artists.

In his new position, Van Valkenburg will oversee the management and creative direction of UMPG Nashville, leading the team in identifying, signing and developing emerging talent and supporting its roster of songwriters, artists and producers.

“He will deepen the company’s relationships throughout Nashville’s creative community, expand opportunities for its songwriters in country music and beyond, and create new avenues for established writers and their catalogues,” said a statement.

Jody Gerson said: “Country music is more global today than at any time in its history, and the opportunities for Nashville’s songwriters have never been greater. Josh brings the vision, ambition and leadership skills to build on that momentum, along with deep relationships throughout the creative community and a gift for identifying and developing exceptional songwriters. I’m thrilled to welcome him to UMPG and look forward to all he and our Nashville team will accomplish together.”

Van Valkenburg was most recently executive vice president, creative at Sony Music Publishing Nashville. Promoted to the role in 2021, he oversaw A&R strategy, songwriter development and creative opportunities for the company’s roster.

He had led the company’s Nashville creative efforts since 2015, previously serving as senior vice president, creative. Van Valkenburg launched his music publishing career at EMI Music Publishing in 2006, joined its A&R team as creative manager in 2008 and became creative director at Sony/ATV in 2012.

Country music is more global today than at any time in its history, and the opportunities for Nashville’s songwriters have never been greater Jody Gerson

Van Valkenburg has signed and championed songwriters including ASCAP Songwriter of the Year winner Josh Osborne, four-time BMI Songwriter of the Year winner Ross Copperman and SESAC Songwriter of the Year winner Jon Nite. They also include Chris DeStefano, Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen, Grammy-winning songwriter Matt Rogers, and Diamond-selling songwriter and producer Lindsay Rimes.

Songwriters he has signed and championed have earned two Grammy Awards for Best Country Song, multiple CMA, ACM and NSAI awards, and more than 80 No.1 radio singles.

He has also been involved in the careers of artists including Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Brett Eldredge, Johnnyswim, Charlie Worsham and Guy Clark. Van Valkenburg serves on the CMA board of directors.

Josh Van Valkenburg said: “Jody Gerson is an exceptional leader who remains steadfastly passionate about fighting for creatives and their art. I’m grateful for her trust and the opportunity to lead UMPG Nashville into its next chapter. Timeless songs and brilliant songwriters are the foundation of our business, and I’m excited to work with our Nashville team to recognise exceptional talent, champion creativity and help songwriters realize their full potential.

“Building on UMPG Nashville’s incredible legacy means embracing new ways of doing business while strengthening our place among the world’s great creative communities. I want to honour Troy Tomlinson for his genuine love of songwriters, his willingness to share his wisdom and experience with the many of us who look up to him, and his long-standing leadership within UMPG and the greater Nashville creative community.”

Troy Tomlinson has served as chairman and CEO of UMPG Nashville since 2019. Over more than four decades, he has helped guide the careers of artists such as Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Megan Moroney, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn and Kelsea Ballerini.

He has nurtured and championed songwriters including Chase McGill, Tom Douglas, Tony Lane, Jim Beavers, Rodney Crowell, Dean Dillon and Casey Beathard. His honours include the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award (2024) and Belmont University’s Robert E Mulloy Award of Excellence (2016).

Reuniting with Jody, an extraordinary leader and dear friend, has been deeply rewarding, and I’m proud of what we’ve built together Troy Tomlinson

He previously served as president and CEO of Sony/ATV Nashville from 2005 to 2019, having joined the company in 2002. Before Sony/ATV, he spent 15 years at Acuff-Rose Music Publishing, rising to executive vice president. He previously led the Nashville division of Fame Music Publishing.

“Having worked with Troy for nearly 15 years, first at Sony and then at UMPG, has been a gift, and I’m deeply grateful for his leadership and friendship,” said Jody Gerson. “He is loved and respected throughout Nashville by the songwriters and artists he’s championed and, equally, by his countless colleagues across the industry. Troy is an icon in the Nashville and publishing communities, and I’m thrilled that, as he eases into retirement after such an illustrious career, he’s agreed to stay on as an advisor and continue sharing his wisdom and experience with us.”

“Reuniting with Jody, an extraordinary leader and dear friend, has been deeply rewarding, and I’m proud of what we’ve built together,” said Troy Tomlinson. “I’m also grateful to our Nashville team for their never-ending passion and commitment to songwriters.

“Having brought Josh onto our creative team at Sony/ATV many years back, I know firsthand his ear for songs, eye for talent and deep understanding of music publishing. I’m thrilled Josh will lead UMPG Nashville and confident he’ll take this team to new heights. After more than four decades in music publishing, I’m looking forward to more time with my family, especially spoiling my grandsons, and I’m deeply grateful to my wife for the love and care she’s given us all.”

PHOTOS: David Bradley/Jodi Richfield